Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

14 different designs of space-saving sliding doors

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Privatpraxis für Frauenheilkundein Freising , 4plus5 4plus5 Glass doors
Loading admin actions …

If you want to divide a room, whether it’s to create an indoor garden or a small study, sliding doors can be a very convenient solution. Sliding doors can refer to either wooden shutters or PVC windows. You can also find aluminium-framed sliding doors, but these are used less frequently nowadays. Sliding glass doors is another option. These can include frosted glass, tinted glass or even stained glass that paints a pretty picture. You do not have to use glass, if you don’t want to. Fiberglass, plastic and plywood are other materials that can be used for a sliding door.

As you can see there are many alternatives. Once you decide where to make a sliding door, you can invite an expert to come to your house and take measurements of the location of the door. Sliding doors are particularly useful in crammed rooms as they serve as a space-saving collapsible door.

1. Patterned and frosted glass

Privatpraxis für Frauenheilkundein Freising , 4plus5 4plus5 Glass doors
4plus5

4plus5
4plus5
4plus5

Frosted glass is a good solution in a place where you need privacy, and with a decorative pattern, it provides an aesthetic solution.

2. Wooden frame

Двери в японском стиле - раздвижная конструкция, Lesomodul Lesomodul Windows & doors Doors
Lesomodul

Lesomodul
Lesomodul
Lesomodul

Indoors, especially if you need a sliding door in the hall or living room, usually, wood is the preferred material.

3. Making the balcony windows as large as possible

Hotel Condesa DF, JSa Arquitectura JSa Arquitectura Rooms
JSa Arquitectura

JSa Arquitectura
JSa Arquitectura
JSa Arquitectura

If the sliding door, separates your room from a balcony with a beautiful view, then there are benefits in using large floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors, which allow the views to be enjoyed unhindered.

4. Communication between the interior and exterior

homify Windows & doors Window decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

When a sliding door connects the garden and the indoors, suitable material should be used to help the indoors and the outdoors communicate.

5. Blinds

CORTINAS Y PERSIANAS RESIDENCIA EN SANTA FE, BERRY BLINDS INTERIORISMO BERRY BLINDS INTERIORISMO Windows & doors Blinds & shutters
BERRY BLINDS INTERIORISMO

BERRY BLINDS INTERIORISMO
BERRY BLINDS INTERIORISMO
BERRY BLINDS INTERIORISMO

Instead of blinds, your glass sliding door can be frosted so that you get the same privacy as you would with curtains.

6. With a grille

Раздвижные двери в Москве, Lesomodul Lesomodul Windows & doors Doors
Lesomodul

Lesomodul
Lesomodul
Lesomodul

Sliding doors with railings is another option, when you want to prioritize security to the maximum.


7. Compatible with the décor

Interiorismo Departamentos Las Ventanas, BAO BAO Windows & doors Doors
BAO

BAO
BAO
BAO

A sliding door should adapt to décor theme in the room, like this one that uses light wood and frosted glass.

8. Stained glass

Раздвижные двери с витражами, Lesomodul Lesomodul Windows & doors Doors
Lesomodul

Lesomodul
Lesomodul
Lesomodul

This classic home used a sliding door that enhances its look. Stained glass windows are always elegant.

9. Frameless sliding doors

porte in vetro di design, bellinvetro bellinvetro Windows & doors Doors
bellinvetro

bellinvetro
bellinvetro
bellinvetro

Frosted glass can also function without a frame by employing a roof rail system. The circular pattern on the door adds to the aesthetics.

10. Modern and rustic

homify Windows & doors Doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

A wood and metal frame is a good composition for a rustic modern style home.

11. In the bedroom

La Casa Desnuda, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style bedroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

If you want to turn a corner of your bedroom into a garden, a sliding door can be the perfect solution.

12. Aluminium frame

Maison individuelle Versailles, Hélène de Tassigny Hélène de Tassigny Modern kitchen
Hélène de Tassigny

Hélène de Tassigny
Hélène de Tassigny
Hélène de Tassigny

Half windows and an aluminium frame are used to design this sliding door that separates the dining room from the kitchen.

13. To ventilate the kitchen

CASA 45, CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS Eclectic style kitchen
CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS

CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS
CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS
CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS

Sliding doors between the kitchen and the garden help to provide good ventilation in the kitchen.

14. For separating two rooms

Amsterdam + Sonora, Central de Arquitectura Central de Arquitectura
Central de Arquitectura

Central de Arquitectura
Central de Arquitectura
Central de Arquitectura

Sliding doors can also be used to divide a space, especially in a small apartment with an open plan.

An 8000sqft apartment that will give you stunning home decor ideas
Which area of your home will benefit from a sliding door, and why? Respond in the comments.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks