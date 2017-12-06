14 different designs of space-saving sliding doors

If you want to divide a room, whether it’s to create an indoor garden or a small study, sliding doors can be a very convenient solution. Sliding doors can refer to either wooden shutters or PVC windows. You can also find aluminium-framed sliding doors, but these are used less frequently nowadays. Sliding glass doors is another option. These can include frosted glass, tinted glass or even stained glass that paints a pretty picture. You do not have to use glass, if you don’t want to. Fiberglass, plastic and plywood are other materials that can be used for a sliding door.

As you can see there are many alternatives. Once you decide where to make a sliding door, you can invite an expert to come to your house and take measurements of the location of the door. Sliding doors are particularly useful in crammed rooms as they serve as a space-saving collapsible door.