14 different designs of space-saving sliding doors

If you want to divide a room, whether it’s to create an indoor garden or a small study, sliding doors can be a very convenient solution. Sliding doors can refer to either wooden shutters or PVC windows. You can also find aluminium-framed sliding doors, but these are used less frequently nowadays. Sliding glass doors is another option. These can include frosted glass, tinted glass or even stained glass that paints a pretty picture. You do not have to use glass, if you don’t want to. Fiberglass, plastic and plywood are other materials that can be used for a sliding door.
As you can see there are many alternatives. Once you decide where to make a sliding door, you can invite an expert to come to your house and take measurements of the location of the door. Sliding doors are particularly useful in crammed rooms as they serve as a space-saving collapsible door.
Frosted glass is a good solution in a place where you need privacy, and with a decorative pattern, it provides an aesthetic solution.
Indoors, especially if you need a sliding door in the hall or living room, usually, wood is the preferred material.
If the sliding door, separates your room from a balcony with a beautiful view, then there are benefits in using large floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors, which allow the views to be enjoyed unhindered.
When a sliding door connects the garden and the indoors, suitable material should be used to help the indoors and the outdoors communicate.
Instead of blinds, your glass sliding door can be frosted so that you get the same privacy as you would with curtains.
Sliding doors with railings is another option, when you want to prioritize security to the maximum.
A sliding door should adapt to décor theme in the room, like this one that uses light wood and frosted glass.
This classic home used a sliding door that enhances its look. Stained glass windows are always elegant.
Frosted glass can also function without a frame by employing a roof rail system. The circular pattern on the door adds to the aesthetics.
A wood and metal frame is a good composition for a rustic modern style home.
If you want to turn a corner of your bedroom into a garden, a sliding door can be the perfect solution.
Half windows and an aluminium frame are used to design this sliding door that separates the dining room from the kitchen.
Sliding doors between the kitchen and the garden help to provide good ventilation in the kitchen.
Sliding doors can also be used to divide a space, especially in a small apartment with an open plan.