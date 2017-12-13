A stylish and tranquil residence in Bangalore

Grace and calm are the cornerstones of this residence designed for Shri Ravishankar Guruji by Geometric Architects and Engineers, Architects in Bangalore. It exudes a benign personality that is sure to soothe those who enter. The exterior design is contemporary but the interiors are done in a more classic style. The furniture boasts a mix of traditional Indian wood carvings and contemporary styles. Let us take a closer look at this unique blend of modern and vintage.