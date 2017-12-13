A stylish and tranquil residence in Bangalore

Grace and calm are the cornerstones of this residence designed for Shri Ravishankar Guruji by Geometric Architects and Engineers, Architects in Bangalore. It exudes a benign personality that is sure to soothe those who enter. The exterior design is contemporary but the interiors are done in a more classic style. The furniture boasts a mix of traditional Indian wood carvings and contemporary styles. Let us take a closer look at this unique blend of modern and vintage.
The structure is designed to make maximum use of the dimensions of the plot and rises proud and tall into the sky. The stone cladding pillar has no visible divisions and this makes the facade look imposing. The brown minimalist window panels create a unique appearance to the exterior. The entrance is designed in a contemporary style.
In this area where the staircase leads off from the living area, a divan in classic style takes pride of place. It is well framed against the textured wall and the wooden rectangular archway. The staircase goes in both directions and the downward stairs leads to a wooden display case on the landing.
In this area an entertainment unit is seen adjacent to a work station. The room is dominated by wood – on the floors as well as the wall panels. The light yellow and white drapes go well with the earthy wood colours. The walls sport pastel floral-patterned wall paper for a cozy feel.
This traditional swing chair has a really vintage look and feel in carved dark wood, strung on brass ropes. It overpowers the area that is kept clear of all other furniture save for a unique shelf on the wall. The white walls and light coloured drapes all serve to highlight the grandeur of this swing chair.
The pooja area is given due importance with this classic entry with a carved head piece and wooden pillars. It signifies the importance of the pooja room in the household and makes it stand out from the rest of the spaces.
This classic bedroom has a character that is different from all the spaces we have seen thus far – it has very contemporary looking furniture and the most modern design elements. The wardrobe is in white laminate with frosted glass while the bed has a very modern design with a side board in wood and glass.
The second bedroom has a very different theme from the first and sports a more vintage look with its wooden flooring and traditional bed design. A full length wardrobe in the corner saves space while looking elegant.From more idea on how to combine modern and traditional design elements in your home, check out the next home tour.30 pictures of beautiful headboards for your bedroom