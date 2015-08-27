The red riding hood house

A pure classic in style and minimalist in the number of details incorporated—the AP house is well noted for its balanced harmony and environmental sensitive design.
Nested in a gated community of Bella Vista, Buenos Aires, Argentina, this house has been constructed by architects Desarrollos Proyecta, who are renowned for delivering quality turnkey housing projects. The firm has over 10 years of experience in this sector, with having a strong mission to become a leader of innovation, create affordable housing using the latest design techniques and high quality of construction materials, and to generate positive experiences to the inhabitants of its projects.
This house is programmed on two floors, is extremely spacious on both levels without many divisions, and is extremely well lit and ventilated; to bring it a feeling of weightlessness. Let us take a deeper look into this wonderful house, designed specially for it’s owners, who have been extremely satisfied with the end result. Let's move in…
Classic style with a bit of Californian air, the facade of the AP house charms many with its striking colour and capped Roman tile roof. Undoubtedly the most noticeable feature of the house is its red colour; the bright red colour instantly makes the house stand out from its neighbouring counterparts around, extremely original in its appearance it's received very well in the neighbourhood. A narrow entrance is placed below the open terrace, is convenient, and serves as both a pedestrian and vehicular entrance to the property. Standing in front of this glowing habitat, one gets a small preview of what is hiding on the behind. Lets move on…
In the interior the spaces are generous, bright and airy. The ground floor houses the public areas, the living room, kitchen, and dining room. A small staircase tucked inbetween the walls is the spine of the house which provides access to the upper level. On the upper level the more intimate zones of the house are located; the bedrooms and the bathrooms.
A sleek and modern looking kitchen is the need of the hour in most homes; this house does justice to that need splendidly. The modern kitchen opens out on one side to the living room and the other onto the garden, making the house feel larger and brighter. The U-shaped kitchen has a small island in the centre. Granite finishes dominate the surfaces of the kitchen, along with small mosaic tiles on the wall surfaces, helping maintain a unified aesthetic across all the surfaces of the kitchen.
The space is complemented with a couple of funky red stools and a orange ceiling lamp that bring a modern touch to the space.
The kitchen and dinning rooms open out outside onto a spacious verandah, that overlooks the pool and garden. Extremely practical and functional, this space serves as a social magnet for the family to spend time, entertain guests, and making it a perfect place to relax and enjoy. From this space one has a nice overview of the pool, looking onto a green wall that complements the view and makes you feel one with nature.
Taking the stairs, we move onto giving you some sneak peeks into some intimate areas of this home; there is a super cosy bathroom with a built in sauna and spa. Truly luxurious and cosy, this bathroom is designed to pamper. Ventilation and natural lighting are not by any means short in supply here; the long wide window stretches across the whole length of the wall bathing in it bright light, a roller blind attached on the top is sometimes rolled over for sense of privacy.
The other bathroom, is a picture of bright colours and a peek into beautiful nature around. Bright mosaic tiles splash the walls with bright colours, and bring out a fresh and contemporary feel. A small opening on the facing window, offers bliss views into nature outside. A great place for a refreshing shower.
Finally as a cap up to this beautiful tour, we show you the deck on the behind of the house accessed from the master bedroom, placed quietly in a corner that ensures a space for relaxation. The large deck outside the master bedroom has an amazing view of the garden and facilitates the feeling of transcending across a time wave.
A bath and solarium are also incorporated on one side, making it a space to be pampered in earthly luxury. Go ahead and pamper yourself… .
