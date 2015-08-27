The red riding hood house

A pure classic in style and minimalist in the number of details incorporated—the AP house is well noted for its balanced harmony and environmental sensitive design.

Nested in a gated community of Bella Vista, Buenos Aires, Argentina, this house has been constructed by architects Desarrollos Proyecta, who are renowned for delivering quality turnkey housing projects. The firm has over 10 years of experience in this sector, with having a strong mission to become a leader of innovation, create affordable housing using the latest design techniques and high quality of construction materials, and to generate positive experiences to the inhabitants of its projects.

This house is programmed on two floors, is extremely spacious on both levels without many divisions, and is extremely well lit and ventilated; to bring it a feeling of weightlessness. Let us take a deeper look into this wonderful house, designed specially for it’s owners, who have been extremely satisfied with the end result. Let's move in…