8 things to keep in mind before designing your home

Asha Bogenfuerst
SS16 Style Guide - Coastal Elegance, LuxDeco LuxDeco Country style study/office Beige
If you're planning to build a new house or renovate your home, here are some things you need to know before you start. It is of utmost importance that you get the design right as there is no space for mistakes, and you don't want any regrets later on. Designing a home is more than planning the layout of the kitchen, bathroom, living room and bedrooms, it is an expression of your creativity, taste and style. 

Before you get started with designing your new home or renovating your house, you will need to do a lot of research about things like the costs of materials and hiring professional to do the job. However, thankfully not all the research to be done when designing a house is boring. There will be lots of browsing through inspiring pictures which could give you ideas for your home, and homify is here to help you with that. So let's get started on this exciting journey shall we?  

1. Make a list

Eco Chalk Board ashortwalk Garden Accessories & decoration
ashortwalk

Eco Chalk Board

ashortwalk
ashortwalk
ashortwalk

The best way to keep yourself in check about things is by writing it down, so start by setting some goals for yourself of what you want to achieve in the first week of designing the house. List down questions you have or ideas you get so you don't forget. 

2. Make a budget

SS16 Style Guide - Coastal Elegance - Home Office/Study LuxDeco Country style study/office
LuxDeco

SS16 Style Guide—Coastal Elegance—Home Office/Study

LuxDeco
LuxDeco
LuxDeco

If you feel like your pockets are burning by the time you're halfway done with the house, you're going to regret it, so be sensible and make a budget. Break down the costs for all your expected expenses on the house and see if it adds up to something you can reasonably afford, after all there's no point in having a well-designed home when you're under financial stress. 

3. Find an abandoned house or land

Entrance pathway to the house The White Room Tropical style houses
The White Room

Entrance pathway to the house

The White Room
The White Room
The White Room

This is not only great fun, but could land you a house for a pretty good deal if you take the initiative, or you could find a beautiful piece of land surrounded by vast open spaces or scenic landscapes, where you can build the abode of your dreams. 

For more ideas and inspiration, here are 15 photos of one storey houses to design yours.

4. Get your team together

Dining Room homify Modern dining room
homify

Dining Room

homify
homify
homify

Make sure you evaluate the architects, interior designers and other team members involved in the designing of your house properly. Check if they are properly certified and understand your needs and style that you want. You also need to consult with the team members about the costs of these services and the materials involved in designing the house. 

5. If you fail to plan, you plan to fail

Plan view Planet G BedroomAccessories & decoration
Planet G

Plan view

Planet G
Planet G
Planet G

We cannot emphasize more the importance of planning, especially when it comes to designing a home. You need to think through every detail. Try to visualize yourself doing the things you do everyday in your home and see how you can make it better. 

6. Accept what you can't change

Residence Design & Construction, INDENTURE GROUP
INDENTURE GROUP

Residence Design & Construction

INDENTURE GROUP
INDENTURE GROUP
INDENTURE GROUP

Building or renovating a home can come with a lot of stress. The best way to deal with the stresses that may come your way is to try to find solutions for the things you can change instead of worrying about it, and accept the things you can't change. Remember, nothing will ever be perfect and that's perfectly fine. 


7. Visualize your new home

Enigma Mansion Urban Landscape Solutions Colonial style garden
Urban Landscape Solutions

Enigma Mansion

Urban Landscape Solutions
Urban Landscape Solutions
Urban Landscape Solutions

It is very important for you to be able to visualize your new home, as this will determine how effective the design of your house will be. Our architects at homify can help you with this step as they have professional CGI visual systems made for designing 3D images of houses. 

8. Enjoy the journey

'Enjoy Every Moment' Wall Sticker Kutuu Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Kutuu

'Enjoy Every Moment' Wall Sticker

Kutuu
Kutuu
Kutuu

Since the only thing that is certain is this moment, stay in the present and try to enjoy every step of designing the house of your dreams. Don't worry too much about the final outcome… it will be a long journey so enjoy the ride. 

We hope this article has been encouraging. For more ideas and inspiration, you can refer to our article titled '10 house plans to inspire you to design yours now.'

What other tips would you like to know about? Please share with us in the comments section below. 


