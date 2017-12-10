8 things to keep in mind before designing your home

If you're planning to build a new house or renovate your home, here are some things you need to know before you start. It is of utmost importance that you get the design right as there is no space for mistakes, and you don't want any regrets later on. Designing a home is more than planning the layout of the kitchen, bathroom, living room and bedrooms, it is an expression of your creativity, taste and style.
Before you get started with designing your new home or renovating your house, you will need to do a lot of research about things like the costs of materials and hiring professional to do the job. However, thankfully not all the research to be done when designing a house is boring. There will be lots of browsing through inspiring pictures which could give you ideas for your home, and homify is here to help you with that. So let's get started on this exciting journey shall we?
The best way to keep yourself in check about things is by writing it down, so start by setting some goals for yourself of what you want to achieve in the first week of designing the house. List down questions you have or ideas you get so you don't forget.
If you feel like your pockets are burning by the time you're halfway done with the house, you're going to regret it, so be sensible and make a budget. Break down the costs for all your expected expenses on the house and see if it adds up to something you can reasonably afford, after all there's no point in having a well-designed home when you're under financial stress.
This is not only great fun, but could land you a house for a pretty good deal if you take the initiative, or you could find a beautiful piece of land surrounded by vast open spaces or scenic landscapes, where you can build the abode of your dreams.
Make sure you evaluate the architects, interior designers and other team members involved in the designing of your house properly. Check if they are properly certified and understand your needs and style that you want. You also need to consult with the team members about the costs of these services and the materials involved in designing the house.
We cannot emphasize more the importance of planning, especially when it comes to designing a home. You need to think through every detail. Try to visualize yourself doing the things you do everyday in your home and see how you can make it better.
Building or renovating a home can come with a lot of stress. The best way to deal with the stresses that may come your way is to try to find solutions for the things you can change instead of worrying about it, and accept the things you can't change. Remember, nothing will ever be perfect and that's perfectly fine.
It is very important for you to be able to visualize your new home, as this will determine how effective the design of your house will be. Our architects at homify can help you with this step as they have professional CGI visual systems made for designing 3D images of houses.
Since the only thing that is certain is this moment, stay in the present and try to enjoy every step of designing the house of your dreams. Don't worry too much about the final outcome… it will be a long journey so enjoy the ride.
