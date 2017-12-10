8 things to keep in mind before designing your home

If you're planning to build a new house or renovate your home, here are some things you need to know before you start. It is of utmost importance that you get the design right as there is no space for mistakes, and you don't want any regrets later on. Designing a home is more than planning the layout of the kitchen, bathroom, living room and bedrooms, it is an expression of your creativity, taste and style.

Before you get started with designing your new home or renovating your house, you will need to do a lot of research about things like the costs of materials and hiring professional to do the job. However, thankfully not all the research to be done when designing a house is boring. There will be lots of browsing through inspiring pictures which could give you ideas for your home, and homify is here to help you with that. So let's get started on this exciting journey shall we?