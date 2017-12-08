Your browser is out-of-date.

30 wonderful ideas for your terrace

Asha Bogenfuerst Asha Bogenfuerst
RESIDENCIA RUBIO, OLLIN ARQUITECTURA OLLIN ARQUITECTURA Modern garden Concrete Beige
During the end of the year holiday season, we tend to spend every possible moment outdoors. For the lucky ones, it does not mean that you have to leave the comfort of your home and spend time in the cafes, restaurants or parks outside. On the contrary, the enjoyment of this season is best in the comfort of your own home on the terrace or balcony with the company of family and friends. If you have a terrace where you can enjoy  beautiful sunny days, or if you don't have one yet, if you are dreaming, if you have already begun to design something for the house, here are 30 beautiful terraces and patio decoration ideas for outdoor spaces to decorate your dreams. 

1. A peaceful option that creates wonders in Mediterranean-style terraces and verandas. Wood, bamboo, and colorful plants look great, don't they?

Casa di Panarea, Studio di Architettura Manuela Zecca Studio di Architettura Manuela Zecca Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
2. What about a hot tub?

Uno scorcio sul Duomo di Trento, Mangodesign Mangodesign Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
3. Hot weather can be overwhelming from time to time in summer, and it is ideal to use vivid colors to never lose your positive energy.

Fresh Mini Staging, Venduta a Prima Vista Venduta a Prima Vista Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
4. Plants and beautiful flowers always make a difference.

CASA C, Giandomenico Florio Architetto Giandomenico Florio Architetto Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
5. Comfortable furnishings with a lean design create the most ideal furnishings for terraces and verandas.

Una terrazza moderna mediterranea, Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio Brown
6. Large and comfortable seating can be created in open areas thanks to the furniture made of straw and bamboo.

TERRAZZI - BALCONI - ZONE VERDI - UN BELLISSIMO ATTICO A ROMA, Loredana Vingelli Home Decor Loredana Vingelli Home Decor Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace Plastic Green
7. A minimaistl design and quality materials are sufficient for a modern and sophisticated look.

Ático en Valencia, Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
8. Some prefer eating outside with stylish dining tables!

TERRAZZO TRA LE NUVOLE, CRISTINA MAZZUCCHELLI GREEN DESIGN CRISTINA MAZZUCCHELLI GREEN DESIGN Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
9. We strongly recommend that you make use of the wonderful harmony of wood and natural greens.

Terrazze, Paola Thiella Paola Thiella Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
10. If your terrace is looking at a landscape, you should absolutely design it according to the view.

A.07 | 04.16 - House in Douro, RLA | RICHARD LOUREIRO ARCHITECTS RLA | RICHARD LOUREIRO ARCHITECTS
11. You can create a cosy and warm atmosphere by creating nice corners.

Casa de campo en Villas de Galindo, Alberto M. Saavedra Alberto M. Saavedra Eclectic style garden
12. Wooden floors like this are one of the most frequently used trends in the outdoors in recent years.

Casa Parral 62, simbiosis ARQUITECTOS simbiosis ARQUITECTOS Modern garden
13. Wooden pergolas are also great options for a shade and a stylish seating area.

RESIDENCIA RUBIO, OLLIN ARQUITECTURA OLLIN ARQUITECTURA Modern garden Concrete Beige
14. Artificial turf may be a good idea for you if you do not want to deal with the maintenance of natural turf.

Patio, la encantada, Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
15. You can use sliding large glass doors to connect interior and exterior living spaces.

CASA XOCHIMILCO _ II, rOOtstudio rOOtstudio Minimalist style garden
16. For those looking for a peaceful outdoor living area: a minimalist and laid-back design.

RESIDENCIA SOSA, ANTARA DISEÑO Y CONSTRUCCIÓN SA DE CV ANTARA DISEÑO Y CONSTRUCCIÓN SA DE CV Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Wood
17. Those who want to enjoy the patio on rainy days may also consider semi-open models.

Terraza , Spazio3Design Spazio3Design Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Iron/Steel Grey
18. Dark tones and textures create more intimate and private living spaces.

Terraza , Spazio3Design Spazio3Design Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Grey
19. Outdoor living areas with open kitchens make the terrace a multi-functional space.

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Wood
20. If you want to sunbathe on your summer terrace, it might be a good idea to make room for the sunbeds when designing the terrace area!

Palissade IdeAL bois composite aluminium, Deck-linéa Deck-linéa Modern garden
21. One of the styles most suited to terraces is of course the rustic style that carries the serenity of nature to our home.

The BIOCLIMATIC Pergola by SOLISYSTEME, SOLISYSTEME SOLISYSTEME Lean-to roof
The BIOCLIMATIC Pergola by SOLISYSTEME

22. Don't ignore the importance of lighting.

homify Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Here are 6 wonderful outdoor lighting ideas.

23. Even if you do not have a spacious balcony to create a seating area, you can improve it by greening it.

Construcción de una terraza, Vicente Galve Studio Vicente Galve Studio Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
24. This simple roof terrace is rockin' it with rocking chairs, creating a relaxing atmosphere where you can sway away into dreamland.

Home Staging en villa de alquiler vacacional "El Monte", Home & Haus | Home Staging & Fotografía Home & Haus | Home Staging & Fotografía Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace White
Home & Haus | Home Staging & Fotografía
25. Plastic chairs may not seem so stylish, but they stand out as a very practical and economical solution.

La casa familiar de Sari, custom casa home staging custom casa home staging Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
Here are some comfortable outdoor seating ideas to inspire you. 

26. How about some colourful graffiti to cheer up your terrace?

homify Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
27. Do you want to close the top of your terrace but continue to see the sky? Here is the perfect solution for you!

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
28. Walkways created with geometric patterns make a difference in terms of its modern appearance and ease of use.

Like a small country house, Laura Marini Architetto Laura Marini Architetto Modern garden
29. If you do not have enough space for pots, you can try vertical gardens.

Casa AT, Taguá Arquitetura Taguá Arquitetura Modern garden
For more information, you can refer to our article titled indoor plants and vertical gardens.

30. If you do not have a terrace area in your home, but you have a nice garden, you might consider having an additional terrace with some expense.

CASA DE PRAIA EM CONDOMINIO - GUARAJUBA / BAHIA, Tânia Póvoa Arquitetura e Decoração Tânia Póvoa Arquitetura e Decoração Tropical style garden Green
8 home decor ideas from a beautiful home
Which terrace design did you like best? Please share with us in the comments section below. 


