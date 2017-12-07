10 examples of modern living room designs

If you were to choose only one room from your home and you only needed to decorate that room with your whole heart and soul, would you most likely choose your living room or your bedroom? Because the halls are located in the center of our entire home and are considered the main center of our home's heartbeat, and also defines the overall style of the house as a living space that we value for its comfort and other qualities such as aesthetics and functionalism. So when we are designing our homes or when we are buying furniture for our homes, we start from the living room first.

The first thing you need to do before decorating a living space is to look at other designs and decorations that you like so that you have a clearer idea in your head of what you want. Here are several examples from different lounge and living room models designed in modern style for those interested in modern lounge decor.