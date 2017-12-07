10 examples of modern living room designs

If you were to choose only one room from your home and you only needed to decorate that room with your whole heart and soul, would you most likely choose your living room or your bedroom? Because the halls are located in the center of our entire home and are considered the main center of our home's heartbeat, and also defines the overall style of the house as a living space that we value for its comfort and other qualities such as aesthetics and functionalism. So when we are designing our homes or when we are buying furniture for our homes, we start from the living room first.
The first thing you need to do before decorating a living space is to look at other designs and decorations that you like so that you have a clearer idea in your head of what you want. Here are several examples from different lounge and living room models designed in modern style for those interested in modern lounge decor.
Today most living areas have an open plan kitchen structure that adapts to the design of modern living spaces. Since open plan kitchens are becoming more and more popular in our lives, it is not possible to consider lounge decor without considering the design of the open kitchen as they are both connected. Therefore the hall decoration must be in harmony with the open kitchen as shown in the image. It is not difficult to create continuation in design, for example as you can see here the dark green cushion on the sofa creates harmony with the open lime green kitchen.
One of the first dazzling elements that stand out in this example is the white brick-like wall that stretches on one side, creating a wonderful texture with the combination of burgundy and dirty white. The contemporary texture of the wall adds a touch of attention to the large, colorful and modern design on the wall. The simplicity and brilliance of the off white floor creates a stylish contrast with the carpet on the floor that stands out with its color suited to the sofa set. Although the seats have a modern design, there are classic touches reminiscent of old seats in the upholstery, and these touches provide an eclectic contemporary design.
Next, we visit this simple and stylish living room designed by Trabcelona Design with a modern and minimal design concept. With its inclined window structure extending to the tavern floor, both an extraordinary and aesthetic appearance was created and a bright and lively atmosphere was provided. The choice of color and pattern on the walls also has a minimalist effect suited to the general structure of the hall. The gray walls are one of the best options for modern lounge designs because the gray wall interior offers both modern elegance and a sleek look. The white L seat in the center of the is both comfortable and functional, as well as attractive enough to play the main role in the lounge.
Modern lounge designs are usually minimal and not very colorful, rather they are dominated by white, gray or neutral colors mainly. In this sample hall designed by Origami Furniture, we can see that dignified chic is not only a style that can be seen in classical designs, but in fact a dignified, elegant and contemporary hall can be created with a modern perspective. From the dining table to the living room, lighting items, television unit, library and other small accessories in the living space, every detail is both unusual and dazzling in elegance and comfort.
If your house is not very large and your living room is not very rich in terms of square meters, this does not mean that it is inferior to larger-sized halls. Designed by the Index Architecture, this hall design is an example of being able to create wonders in smaller rooms and living areas. In this modern designed lounge, a comfortable environment is created by using a L-shaped sofa model so that a spacious room structure is created by saving space. The single seat is also a stylish element that changes the atmosphere of this entire lounge. In short, the main elements that make this small but effective lounge eye-catching are accessories and wall details.
Next, we visit another small lounge which again has been expanded with colors and has unique textures and a vibrant atmospheres thanks to colors and textures. The basic furniture we need for hall decoration is definite: seating, and a coffee table. However, this design by Meral Akçay, makes these two basic furnishing items as interesting and vivid as possible and decorates the environment with accessories and a colorful positive energy.
If ancient members of the royal family were put in a time machine and brought in today and asked to choose a lounge, they would probably have chosen this extravagant spacious room designed by Osmanogullari Mobilya. We all already know how much the high ceiling changes the room, how they expand, and what makes the difference in the atmosphere of the hall. This hall is also an example of combining high ceiling with perfect design. Here, of course, we encounter not only chic decorations, but also an interior design with large windows, mezzanine and many other elements that extend along the façade and provides the inhabitants with the view of the city.
If you think that black decorations will darken the environment or create a bleak atmosphere or something, we have to say that you are badly mistaken. Proper use of black can create wonders for a modern lounge, and we see the example in the picture. The use of a balanced black and the choice of the right style of black furniture can equip your living room with an unprecedented cool and charismatic setting. This example was designed by Salonsa Mass Architects.
One of the main elements of living rooms is of course the television unit. With a unique television unit, you can add a more modern and stylish atmosphere to your lounge or living room. As you can see here, the extraordinary television unit pictured here changes the atmosphere of the room with its charismatic and moving stance. If you are looking for ideas on different television unit designs, you can refer to our article titled 'stylish entertainment units.'
This hall, which we encounter with an unusual and surprising element in each square meter, shows how wood can be used as a modern building material.
