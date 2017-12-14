15 concrete stair samples for small houses

When it comes to building stairs for the house, most people do not consider it to be a serious thing. For them stairs are just a way of going from one floor to another and nothing else.

As per homify, when it comes to multi-storey home, the stairs are considered to be an integral part of the house structure and architecture. Stairs not only connect floors, but help in separating areas, connect other spaces and imparts harmony and neatness to the whole house. For designing a good looking staircase, the first thing that needs consideration is the material used in it. Among the different available materials, concrete occupies an important place. Though it might seem to be old-fashioned, but it is a popular choice with many architects till this date. It is considered as ideal material for many reasons – it is high on aesthetic appeal, easy to use and maintain and reasonably priced at the same time. If you want to make a beautiful staircase without flaws, try concrete for sure.

Here are 15 instances of concrete staircases, which enhance the beauty of any house: