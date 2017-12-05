How to clean the house in 20 minutes?

Cleaning the house can be quite intimidating, that's why most people tend to make up all sorts of excuses and postpone the job. The problem is we prefer to leave the cleaning work for the end of the week, when it all piles up and it seems overwhelming. However, it is possible to lighten this burden by taking only 20 minutes a day to clean up. Do not accumulate the house work, do a small part of the work every day to prevent the accumulation of work that can be easily done right away. Thus, the amount of work will not reach scary dimensions and your home will be tidy and clean every day of the week. You do not have to do all the work in one day. Instead of having all the work done in a single day and leaving the house dirty for the next clean up, you should be cleaning up the house for 20 minutes every day, and you will see that your home will be clean every day.
The entrance hall is usually one of the messiest places in the house, and embarrassingly so as it is also the first impression of your home. This is because we often tend to chuck everything like shoes, jackets, keys, bags and helmets at the entrance as soon as we get back to the house. However, this can easily be prevented with a little discipline and a little organisation. Prepare adequate furnishing at your entrance such as shoe cabinets and wall hooks so you can store your stuff neatly, instead of throwing them around and make a habit to put everything back in its place as soon as possible.
The first rule of thumb is return items that do not belong to the room on a daily basis and only leave things there as long as you use them, if not they will only contribute to the clutter and mess in the room. Other than that, any furniture that has been moved or added to the room should be arranged accordingly to create a neat appearance.
General floor cleaning and dusting should be done every few days. Basically, if you just sweep the floor several times a week, you don't have to mop the floor as often. Therefore, the time lapse between two cleaning should not be long.
Since the bedroom is a private space which is usually hidden away from general view, we tend to postpone cleaning it even more than the rest of the house. Clothes all over the place because you didn't have enough time to keep your clothes back in their place and the bedroom side table cluttered with random objects, things can get quite disorderly basically. Keeping your bedroom neat should be an everyday habit—it will make your job a great deal easier.
In professional kitchens there is a global slogan: Clean as you go, which means that the objects and areas you use should be cleared or cleaned when you are done with them, and this slogan should also apply to our own homes. We need to make sure kitchen hygiene and the cleaning work do not accumulate and become overwhelming, and that all the stuff and areas we use in the kitchen are cleaned immediately during the preparation and cooking phase.
It is not only plate-dishes, countertops, and stoves that get dirty during food preparation, but also at the kitchen floor. For this reason, it is always a practical solution to keep cleaning equipment handy in the kitchen, so that you can clean up spills and messes right after they happen—this will prevent stains as well.
Of all the places we have to be careful about hygiene, there is of course the toilets. Toilets must be flushed whenever they are used and the toilet brush should be used when necessary and this habit should be taught to children at an early age. Once a week the floor should be cleaned with a strong cleaning agent containing bleach. If you have a large family (+4 people), you may need to do this cleaning more often.
Here are 6 simple bathroom cleaning tips.
It is also necessary to clean the washbasins, bathtubs and closet fittings with a descaling agent every two weeks. If you are avoiding harsh chemicals that can pollute our soil and water in en effort to be more environmentally friendly, you can also clean with vinegar and baking soda.
You do not have to wipe your glass windows every week! Yes, as long as there is no rain or a dusty building construction site in the immediate vicinity, your windows will not become so dirty in such a short time. If there is construction dust in the rain or in the surrounding area, clean as much as you want and the windows will be restored within a day. Do not think about what the neighbor is saying and do not worry about anyone who boasts about their obsessive glass cleaning habits. Calm down and wipe your glasses every month!
Since we do not walk around with shoes at home, our floors tend not to very get dirty so fast. However, if you have a small child or a pet cat or dog, you may need to sweep the room every few days. Under normal conditions, however, the weekly sweep is sufficient to keep the house clean. If you wipe the place with a wet mop after, the frequency of cleaning will be even more than a week.
We hope this article has been useful. For more housekeeping tips, you can refer to our article titled 'what can I use for cleaning the drain pipe?'