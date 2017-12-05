How to clean the house in 20 minutes?

Since we do not walk around with shoes at home, our floors tend not to very get dirty so fast. However, if you have a small child or a pet cat or dog, you may need to sweep the room every few days. Under normal conditions, however, the weekly sweep is sufficient to keep the house clean. If you wipe the place with a wet mop after, the frequency of cleaning will be even more than a week.

We hope this article has been useful. For more housekeeping tips, you can refer to our article titled 'what can I use for cleaning the drain pipe?'