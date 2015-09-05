The neo-boho home

The neo-boho house is for the modern hippie with a bohemian soul and a progressive mind. Designed with elements of flower power, patchwork, and ethnic chic, the house is close to heart and free spirited. We love how the bohemian elements are underplayed and harmonized with minimalist and industrial designs.
Let's have a look at how this house has captured the neo-boho spirit.
The rustic wooden dining table and chairs exude a cozy ambiance under the glow of the warm lamp hanging above, and the textured purple walls accentuate the natural woody textures.
This design creates a casual space where meals and conversations can be shared tastefully.
This neo-boho bedroom is a blend of colorful patchwork, artistic black and white photography, and different patterns.The white walls create a neutral background which is perfect for adding patterns and textures or art to the walls.
This modern bohemian bedroom and the rest of this neo-boho house is designed by The Orange Lane, interior designers and decorators in Mumbai.
The ethnic style takes a different perspective in this design. Instead of using the typical ethnic patterns, this design features Indian people in everyday situations on the streets. It also blends this unique modern touch with traditional ethnic features such as the buddha statue in the corner.The gorgeous blend of old and new adds character and personality to this house.
The green feathers are the focal point of this boho bathroom, while the shades of blue exude a calm vibe. Having a focal point in the bathroom is a great way of creating a distraction away from the clutter that piles up in the bathroom.
The bathroom is a place where you can be naked and free, and this design expresses that free spirit with feathers and hues of blues.
For more ideas on boho bathroom designs, have a look at eclectic style bathrooms.
We love how the industrial and the natural is fused together in this design.The industrial style lamp casts dainty shadows on the walls while the tropical interiors compliment the little garden outside the window.
Every house needs a natural wonder corner like this where you can just sit quietly and gaze out through the window.
This neo-boho living room says flower power in a modern, not so over-the-top way. Simple yet unique, this living room is cozy, casual and interesting.
Purple is the dominant color here and it adds a splash of color to an otherwise rather modern and minimalist design. Sometimes just the use of one striking color is enough to light up the whole room.
For more funky living room ideas, have a look at 6 retro style living rooms.