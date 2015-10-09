Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A splendid home for music lovers

Asha Bogenfuerst Asha Bogenfuerst
Wing chair Mythological Sunday , ¡Colorista Moderna! ¡Colorista Moderna! ArtworkOther artistic objects
Loading admin actions …

If your house was a Beatles album is a compilation of designs and furnishings reminiscent of the well loved band and their music. Music evokes emotions in us, and designing a house according to a certain type of music can definitely revive some of those good vibrations too.

Let's take a magical mystery tour of this ideabook and sing along to the tunes!

The Beatles in the living room

Apartamento à beira mar, MarchettiBonetti+ MarchettiBonetti+ Modern houses
MarchettiBonetti+

MarchettiBonetti+
MarchettiBonetti+
MarchettiBonetti+

*Drum roll* We present to you the fabulous, Beatles! Imagine having John, Paul, George, and Ringo in the living room hanging out on the couch. Dream come true? Well, that's what designing a home is all about—dreaming, imagining, and creating. 

This retro sofa presents itself as a striking centerpiece in this room, making the good vibrations of The Beatles resonate throughout the room.

A swing in the tune of 'Lucy in the sky with diamonds'

Double Tree Swing Sitting Spiritually Ltd Garden Swings & play sets
Sitting Spiritually Ltd

Double Tree Swing

Sitting Spiritually Ltd
Sitting Spiritually Ltd
Sitting Spiritually Ltd

Picture yourself on a swing in the garden, with tangerine trees and marmalade skies.

The kaleidoscopic, free-spirited sound of The Beatles is beautifully expressed in this simple wooden swing with the famous song 'Lucy in the sky with diamonds' engraved on it. 

Designed by Sitting Spiritually, this bespoke swing can carry any name desired in the wind. 

All you need is love and cushions

Frischer Wind - moderne Flächenvorhänge, emotiontextiles emotiontextiles BedroomAccessories & decoration
emotiontextiles

emotiontextiles
emotiontextiles
emotiontextiles

It's true, all you need is love and cushions. Throw cushions are an excellent way to add a new song to your home. The throw cushions could be the words, images, textures, and feelings that remind you of a particular song. When we not only see, but hear and feel as well in design, it creates a more wholesome enriching experience and result as well. 

Groovy armchair

Wing chair Mythological Sunday , ¡Colorista Moderna! ¡Colorista Moderna! ArtworkOther artistic objects
¡Colorista Moderna!

Wing chair Mythological Sunday

¡Colorista Moderna!
¡Colorista Moderna!
¡Colorista Moderna!

This groovy armchair is like a time machine taking us back into the 60s when The Beatles were in full swing. Jesus sits in a lotus position under a bodhi tree surrounded with colourful, funky patterns in this design. It sounds just as psychedelic as some of the songs from The Beatles. 

Each armchair is handmade and has its own individual patterns, so no chair will look the same. This unique armchair is charming in a groovy kind of way, and will definitely add personality to your home. 

Browse through these chairs and stools here on homify for more ideas. 

Bohemian bedroom

Single Living , The Orange Lane The Orange Lane Modern style bedroom Property,Interior design,Building,Wood,Grey,Floor,Flooring,House,Wall,Ceiling
The Orange Lane

Single Living

The Orange Lane
The Orange Lane
The Orange Lane

Finally, a bohemian bedroom to complete the hippy vibes of this Beatles inspired design collection. The colorful patchwork headboard is harmoniously contrasted with black and white photographs on the wall which could very well include none other than The Beatles! 

For more inspiration on how to create a bohemian design, have a look at 5 bohemian design ideas for homes

A walk through a cool villa in Chennai
Did the designs featured here remind you of the Beatles? Let us know what you think in your comments below. 


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks