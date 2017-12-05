10 ideas to fix your garden with less than 3000 INR

A garden like this will give your home a special focal point of interest, and as you see there's no grass to cut. All you need are some pebbles, course sand, creeping plants, small shrubs and a sculpture.

In this garden with an oriental style you see that the sculpture is a Chinese pagoda and next to it a stone bowl with water, almost like a small fountain. The tree may be one that you already have but we will give you some information that can help you to make the budget. For example, neem trees are said to be good at driving away mosquitoes, and only cost around Rs450. As for small plants, you can buy some flowers like gerbera or geranium which costs between Rs225 and Rs155, and silica sand costs about Rs140 for a 5 kg bag. Take into account also that before planting, you must leave a key for irrigation at some discreet point in the garden, and since it is small you do not need a hose for irrigation.

