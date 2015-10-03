Esoteric designs for a spiritual home

A home is a sacred space, and for thousands of years people have been using esoteric designs in their homes as part of various spiritual traditions.These sacred symbols are used as a spiritual guidance tool for establishing a sacred space. Some of the esoteric designs featured here are common to various religions, mythologies, and philosophies. Holistic design includes not only our physical, mental, and emotional needs, but also our spiritual needs.

Let's browse through some of these esoteric designs and get the kundalini rising!