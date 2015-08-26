A simple luxury house

Bathed in a soothing beige colour and surrounded by wooden homes in its vicinity, the atmosphere here is warm and filled with simple luxury. The inclination of the roof is peculiar and accentuates the large glazed windows on the front facade, making the interior seem extremely spacious and bright from the outside. The openings on the lower floor are all covered with wooden panels giving it more earthy and natural feel.

The garden surrounding the home is designed to take advantage of the open space adjacent to the home; it is partially fenced for reasons of privacy and feels like an extension from the inside. A generous tiled surface sets the base for a large dinning table to be placed outside besides a fireplace for the cold evenings. A sophisticated food preparation area and a BBQ grill set the mood for some warm summer evenings, where the family members can share social encounters with friends and family, over some grilled meat and red wine. A appropriate extension of the house onto the outside..