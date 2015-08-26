A simple luxury house

With many of our cities becoming more and more cramped every day, residential space within city limits is considered a treasure. Many families have restricted open space around the house and that reflects quite evidently in the architecture and interior design of modern city homes. In many cases architects and designers try to make the most of every available inch of ground space while devising an elegant and comfortable solution for the family. The house we present on homify today, has been able to intelligently take advantage of the space available and make it look much more spacious, that it actually is. Designed by Path architects from Portland, USA, the architects managed to pull off an exotic space, with abundance of open space, customised furniture and a beautiful harmony of colours. Let's take a look inside…
Bathed in a soothing beige colour and surrounded by wooden homes in its vicinity, the atmosphere here is warm and filled with simple luxury. The inclination of the roof is peculiar and accentuates the large glazed windows on the front facade, making the interior seem extremely spacious and bright from the outside. The openings on the lower floor are all covered with wooden panels giving it more earthy and natural feel.
The garden surrounding the home is designed to take advantage of the open space adjacent to the home; it is partially fenced for reasons of privacy and feels like an extension from the inside. A generous tiled surface sets the base for a large dinning table to be placed outside besides a fireplace for the cold evenings. A sophisticated food preparation area and a BBQ grill set the mood for some warm summer evenings, where the family members can share social encounters with friends and family, over some grilled meat and red wine. A appropriate extension of the house onto the outside..
Large floor-to-ceiling glass panels, separated by intricately detailed mullions, open the kitchen and dining space onto the outside. This space is dressed in wood overalls and showcases a classy yet modest look to the interior. This space is used as a family space to cook, eat together and share some intimate discussions, enabling some quality family time to be enjoyed. Owing to the floor and ceiling being both clad in wood, the space exhibits a very friendly look. The simple yet elegant details of the furniture and cooking platform add to the sanctity of this family place.
Following up on the modest interior of the kitchen, the living room carries forward the same space aesthetic. Customised wooden furniture is the protagonist of the space here. Taking advantage of the inclination of the roof, the customised furniture slots in perfectly and presents an elegance unmatched to many homes we have seen in a while. Located in the center of this composition, the beige-coloured functional sofa can be stretched out and converted into a bed if necessary, sometimes used as a day bed during the warm summer days, or a welcome abode for guests that need a couch to lie on during an onward travel. The quality of space achieved through unification of colours and materials is outstanding in this house. Never have we seen before such an efficient usage of space with such elegance and charm.
The client hoped to achieve outdoor spaces that were truly exotic and full of charm. Taking into consideration these requests in the program, the architects incorporated an outdoor garden shower equipped with small wooden doors, which connected the shower space to the indoors. The interior wall surfaces are finished with wood panelling and a elegantly laid out wooden flooring, giving it a bit of a sauna feeling. It is truly exotic to have a cold shower here in the warm summer months.
The small washing area behind the open shower is hidden behind the outdoor kitchen counter, which provides a efficient space for guests to access, without having to re-enter the house. A small mirror rested on a wooden ledge and vanity wood bathroom cabinets seem to melt away the difference between the walls and the inclined ceiling making it part of this whole eco-friendly spatial experience. If you like this home you can drop us a line below and one of our experts will get in touch with you, after all recreating such a mesmerising space like this is why homify is here to help you.
