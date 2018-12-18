Your browser is out-of-date.

36 entrance designs that are perfect for small homes

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
homify Modern houses
In this ideabook, we have selected 36 images of entrance design and decoration that can be adapted to small homes. All these have been created by professionals registered on the homify platform. We are sure that these projects will inspire you, whether it’s a small detail or an entire design. Among them, you will see modern, minimalist and rustic designs, all of which are fabulous.

Remember that if you need help to design your entrance, or any other part of your dream house, you can contact one of the professionals to implement the project, so take note and get inspired.

homify
homify
1. Two decorative walls with stone cladding, perfect for a modern look

San Angel, 2M Arquitectura 2M Arquitectura Modern houses
2M Arquitectura
2. Take advantage of resistant materials such as metal and steel, and combine them in the entrance of your house to give it lots of personality and to make it look fabulous

homify Modern houses
homify
3. An entrance design for a rustic or country-style house

Casa Toscana em Serra Negra, Tikkanen arquitetura Tikkanen arquitetura Country style houses
Tikkanen arquitetura
Don't you love the timeless charm of rustic and countryside houses?

4. This design is great for a two-storey house – an imposing wall as the central element that marks the main entrance.

CASA ESPACIO DIONISIACO, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern houses Bricks White
Excelencia en Diseño
5. A simple design with uneven steps at the entrance of this house

Casa JLM, Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto
6. Wood and height at the entrance create a feeling of a larger house

homify Modern walls & floors
homify
7. Another option with wood, but this time to bring warmth. Doubtless, this entrance design will delight many!

homify Modern houses
homify
If you love the warmth of wood, we have some ideas on how you can use wood to bring style to your home.

8. Steps and a small garden in front

Casa AP+VP, ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA Modern houses
ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA
9. Paint the door a vibrant colour, and install a vertical garden

Add Plants Simran Kohli Modern balcony, veranda & terrace porch
Add Plants

10. Modern materials and design will impress anyone

San Lorenzo, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Modern houses
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
11. A small garden to decorate the entrance. Try to use plants that are native to your region as they will need less care.

homify Asian style houses Concrete White
homify
Here are our recommendations on the best tropical plants to use for your garden.

12. A simple pergola to protect the entrance from the natural elements. Pay attention to the floor that uses two types of materials to break the monotony.

Farmhouse, Biome Environmental Solutions Limited Biome Environmental Solutions Limited Asian style houses Plant,Flower,Property,Building,Flowerpot,Door,Houseplant,House,Grass,Window
Farmhouse

13. A mini wooden porch that covers the door

Vivienda, GD Arquitectura, Diseño y Construccion GD Arquitectura, Diseño y Construccion Classic style houses
GD Arquitectura, Diseño y Construccion
14. A minimalist garden for a private entrance

SAN AGUSTIN CAMPESTRE, Estudio Tanguma Estudio Tanguma Modern houses Marble Grey
Estudio Tanguma
15. Unpolished concrete is trendy, and even at the entrance, it looks fabulous!

Bodenbeläge, Braun Steinmetz GmbH & Co. KG Braun Steinmetz GmbH & Co. KG Classic style walls & floors
Braun Steinmetz GmbH & Co. KG
16. How about a porch that you make all by yourself?

Bodenbeläge, Braun Steinmetz GmbH & Co. KG Braun Steinmetz GmbH & Co. KG Classic style walls & floors
Braun Steinmetz GmbH & Co. KG
17. An elongated metal and wooden pergola that decorates the façade and protects the entrance

Residência Ortízio Borges, Uberlândia - Projeto THEROOM ARQUITETURA, THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN Modern houses
THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN
18. Cover the top of the entrance with stone so that neither the sun nor the rain gets in

RESIDENCIA GACO, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Minimalist houses Stone White
Excelencia en Diseño
19. Metal and stone to highlight the entrance of a façade painted with neutral colours

Valle Real Almendros, Arki3d Arki3d Modern houses
Arki3d
20. A frame in a dark colour to highlight a small entrance

homify Modern houses
homify
21. Build a pergola roof and a lattice for play of light and shadow

3G HOUSE – UMA SURESH, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern garden Plant,Building,Property,Window,Fixture,Interior design,Vegetation,Wood,Wall,Line
3G HOUSE – UMA SURESH

Muraliarchitects
22. Create an accent with colour, and how about a small terrace at the entrance?

homify Scandinavian style houses
homify
Absolutely precious!

homify Scandinavian style houses
homify
Browse through photographs of inspiring terrace designs on homify for ideas on how to build one at your entrance.

23. A wall at the entrance lined with stone and a ceramic floor – very elegant!

CASA WIP, Trama Arquitectos Trama Arquitectos Modern houses
Trama Arquitectos
24. A pathway with several levels…

Entrance homify Modern houses
Entrance

homify
… and a weeping wall accompanies the entrance

entrance homify Modern houses
entrance

homify
25. Stone and wood

Residencia Ithaiê, Quitete&Faria Arquitetura e Decoração Quitete&Faria Arquitetura e Decoração Modern houses
Quitete&Faria Arquitetura e Decoração
26. A tempered glass roof that protrudes from the façade. What do you think? Would you use this bold design at your entrance?

Weekend house, Vipul Patel Architects Vipul Patel Architects Modern houses Sky,Fixture,Shade,Composite material,Residential area,Wood,Facade,Real estate,Urban design,Window
Weekend house

Vipul Patel Architects
27. A fountain in the entrance

Weekend house, Vipul Patel Architects Vipul Patel Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Property,Sky,Light,Shade,Building,Road surface,Tree,Morning,Real estate,Window
Weekend house

Vipul Patel Architects
28. Lots of lights

Dr Rafique Mawani's Residence, M B M architects M B M architects Minimalist houses Plant,Property,Building,Window,Houseplant,Interior design,Architecture,House,Floor,Sky
Dr Rafique Mawani's Residence

M B M architects
29. With a few elements to decorate it

homify Front doors
homify
30. Framing the front door with a moulding

Light Up The Entrance Simran Kohli Modern houses garden lights
Light Up The Entrance

Simran Kohli
31. A porch that protrudes from the facade

homify Single family home
homify
32. A semi-transparent cover

Private Residence at Sopan Baug, Pune Chaney Architects Minimalist houses
Private Residence at Sopan Baug, Pune

Chaney Architects
33. In simplicity lies charm

Haus Woltersdorf, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Müllers Büro
34. An entrance that delimits the terrain, but with style

Las Palomas, Cahtal Arquitectos Cahtal Arquitectos Modern houses
Cahtal Arquitectos
35. A central arch to separate the pedestrian and car entrances

Las Palomas, Cahtal Arquitectos Cahtal Arquitectos Modern houses
Cahtal Arquitectos
36. Concrete planters at the entrance

URBAN NEST, Aadyam Design Studio Aadyam Design Studio Modern houses Stone Sky,Plant,Tire,Wheel,Building,Tree,Real estate,Grass,Facade,Tints and shades
URBAN NEST

Aadyam Design Studio
Which of these designs will you pick? Answer in the comments.


