A Hyderabad home that combines minimalism, style and comfort

Regalia India Interiors & Infrastructure, who are Interior Designers & Decorators based in Hyderabad are the masterminds behind this stunning modern home. A simple and exquisite colour pallet, combined with simple wooden furniture that is also quite functional, creates an unbeatable combination. From using wallpapers in mute colours to using minimal lighting to highlight the interior decor, these designers have show great skill and restraint in decorating this home. Let us take a walk through this beautiful house.
This stylish & modern bedroom is chic. The minimalist decor is a visual treat for the eyes. We love the cream wallpaper, because it makes the entire decor of the room very appealing. The headboard is quite charming, as it combines wood and leather, along with a laser cut design in a beautiful manner. The highlight of the room is the hardwood floor. It is the perfect companion to the pristine white ceiling and creates a classic contrast of colours. Two white drawer chests are provided on the sides for storage. A simple vanity, with a large mirror and leather-upholstered chair is placed on one side of the room.
Even when you live in the city, having a balcony in your home and being able to look at lush green trees is a boon. The designers have created a small balcony upon special request. Decorated with lovely potted plants, these French windows are a perfect fit for this modern bedroom design. The artwork on the wall compliments the overall white décor of the room. The simple, lush sofa provides a comfortable corner for the homeowners to lounge in.
The kid’s room is minimalist and not over the top. It is simple, fun and decorated very tastefully. A grey wallpaper with a simple, abstract design is used for one of the walls. Twin beds are placed side by side for the siblings to sleep in. Unlike other children’s beds, these are slightly here so children can have fun while climbing into bed. The bed uses a steel and wooden frame, along with wooden planks to showcase a unique design. Cartoon characters also have a place in the room with posters on the wall and designer pillows.
Looking at this room from another angle, we see that
there is a lot of extra space in the room. This gives the kids enough space to
move around without bumping into each other. A stylish wooden unit is place on one side of the room. This wooden unit
has a mini study table, open shelves, as well as drawers for storing books and
toys. The ceiling is highlighted with minimal concealed lighting. The use of
double curtains on the windows is a great way to allow children to control how
much light comes into the rooms.This home is truly an inspiration for every potential homeowner because
This home is truly an inspiration for every potential homeowner because of how beautifully everything is decorated. The furniture pieces have been sourced separately but create a perfect whole when placed together. At the end of the tour, we are definitely left with some fantastic ideas about how to decorate and redecorate our homes with a minimalist style.