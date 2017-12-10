7 storage ideas for an organized kitchen

Every kitchen has a trouble spot which is relatively challenging to use. It may be the space under the sink, the lower part of the closed cabinet or the corner portion of the L-shaped kitchen. But for every problem there is a solution.

Cover the space under the sink and keep dustbin there. Install specially designed shelves there that fit along the pipes and use it to keep cleaning agents.

For the corner of the L-shaped kitchen, there are lots of modular kitchen options available in the market. But then lots of things get lost in its depth. To remember what’s hiding in the depth keep a list pasted on the inner side of the door or put stickers on the lids.

Don’t bend for the lower part of the closed cabinet. Instead get a pull up rack for it. Just pull and feel comfortable.