7 storage ideas for an organized kitchen

In a home there is nothing more invigorating than an organized kitchen. Food is a necessity and we can’t do away without cooking. And if you are the one cooking for your family most of the time then it surely will be a pleasurable and meditative experience if the kitchen is beautifully organized and everything you need are within your comfortable reach. But apart from comfort and convenience, we should not ignore the safety in the kitchen since it is an accident prone area of the house.
For today we have brought for you 7 storage ideas that will keep your kitchen organized and safe in the most cost effective way. Have a look!
According to a study, a homemaker spends at least 6 hours of the waking time in the kitchen. It is equivalent to one-fourth of a day. Imagine! Doesn’t it make sense to ensure that all the kitchen essentials are in proper and comfortable location and kitchen floor is free for movement? Make sure that frequently used items for cooking are within reach. Pots, pan, spoons, and ladles near stove and chopping boards and knifes near the prep bench. Glasses near the refrigerator, electronic gadgets near the power points, dustbin under the sink… It’s you who will be a better judge to know the comfortable place to keep the essentials for a better workflow.
In a small kitchen where every inch matters and floor space is precious, show some innovation and creativity in organizing it. It is also quite cumbersome task to keep things in different parts of the kitchen because of space crunch. Avoid running around looking for utensils and small essentials. Instead give them a place on the wall in a wall mounted rack. It is a smart solution for an everyday problem.
Every kitchen has a trouble spot which is relatively challenging to use. It may be the space under the sink, the lower part of the closed cabinet or the corner portion of the L-shaped kitchen. But for every problem there is a solution.
Cover the space under the sink and keep dustbin there. Install specially designed shelves there that fit along the pipes and use it to keep cleaning agents.
For the corner of the L-shaped kitchen, there are lots of modular kitchen options available in the market. But then lots of things get lost in its depth. To remember what’s hiding in the depth keep a list pasted on the inner side of the door or put stickers on the lids.
Don’t bend for the lower part of the closed cabinet. Instead get a pull up rack for it. Just pull and feel comfortable.
Throwing away is not a good solution. Recycling and making it creatively best is what we want the world to do for a better tomorrow. Charity begins at home. So start it from your kitchen. For example use that old study table and make it look a part of your kitchen. Use the old drawers and fix it on the walls to be used for storing containers. Use the walls to hang the pans. Show your creativity and collect appreciations from your family and friends.
It takes minutes to mess up the kitchen but take hours to clean it up. Isn’t it? Many times we are just clueless from where to start and then how to keep it organized longer. Stop for a moment and think what the challenges are or why it is difficult to keep it organized. A little bit of brainstorming will surely guide to the problem. Solve that problem. May be it is because there is not enough space for everything or may be because you have a tendency to pile up the work or store unnecessary things. Make it a habit to clean the kitchen regularly and discard the things that are no longer in use. Think and the clean it up!
Make your kitchen so safe that even the children of the house can use it without you bothering about their safety. Keep away knifes, disinfectants, cleaning chemicals, etc, out of reach of the children. Snacks, plates, glass etc for which the kids make a frequent visit to the kitchen should be kept in an easily accessible place.
If the bench top is clean, knifes stored in the block or the place assigned for it, utensils and jars in place, cupboards arranged, pantry organized… then you really have an amazing organizational skills. If the kitchen is so organized after every cooking spree; then hats off to you!
