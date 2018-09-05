Your browser is out-of-date.

South Indian home decor by architects in Bangalore

homify Stairs
Finding a middle ground between traditional designs and modern concepts is not always easy while building a beautiful house. But this residence in Bangalore does that with style, thanks to the architects at Geometrixs Architects & Engineers. Gorgeous carvings inspired by South Indian temples, natural and solid wood, and trendy shelves and stylish lighting come together to make this home a magnificent work of art. The available space has been utilised smartly, and made aesthetic as well as functional. Contemporary storage solutions and trendy bathrooms ensure that living here is a comfy and amazing experience.

Impressive entrance in wood and stone

classic style wooden door framed with sleek beige stones make the entrance a very earthy and warm affair. The glass panels on the side of the door as well as above it ensure easy influx of sunlight and enhance the beauty of the entrance too. The stone sculpture is a very traditional touch.

Awe-inspiring ceiling

The living room ceiling is a very creative affair with cream swirls on a white background. The fashionable chandelier adds extra pizzazz here.

Beautiful skylight

Rendered in clear glass and beautifully wrought metal, this skylight brings in tons of sunlight to liven up the home. The floral pattern in the centre is especially arresting and traditional in nature.

Grand temple

The entrance of this temple is richly carved in teak wood, and mimics the entrances of South Indian temples. A beautiful sculpture of Goddess Lakshmi sits atop the columns for an auspicious touch.

Beautifying the staircase

Done up in wood and glass, the staircase is a very modern structure in this house. But the sleek and beautifully lighted niches are what steal the show here. These have been inbuilt to display beautiful traditional artefacts in style.

Stylish wardrobe

The partially inbuilt wardrobe of this bedroom boasts of a trendy print all over, and is a sleek structure. It is perfect for storing clothes, linen, shoes and more.


Creative touch

Set up against a smooth white wall, this olive green shelf resembles a tree branch and is very artistic. It is ideal for organising books and collectibles.

Simple yet classy bathroom

Marble in earthy hues define the sober personality of this compact bathroom. Modern fixtures ensure sufficient convenience.

Cool grey effect

This trendy bathroom is done up with large grey tiles for an elegant and soothing effect. The sink unit in black is very stylish and the large skylight floods this space with natural light.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


