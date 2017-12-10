A single family home in Bangalore

An independent home with an elegant facade, sophisticated interiors and modern conveniences is a dream that many harbour! Here is an example of such a home in Bangalore that is designed by Myriad Hues, Architects in Bangalore. It is a timeless home with a vintage charm that has free flowing spaces and plenty of vistas for natural air and light. The colour white adds to its overall simplicity and grace.
In this picture we get to see the building as a whole, beautifully lit up in an evening view. We can see that it is a spacious structure that is well designed to stand out and makes good use of all the available space.
The front exterior is done up in a combination of classic white and wood with stone cladding adding a feel of strength and solidity. The black gate sports a simple and clean design and gels well with the white of the compound walls and the house walls. Large wooden windows as also the wood of the roof and a slatted wood opening in the upper portion of the wall complement the design.
The wooden frame of the rectangular archway that leads from the living room to the staircase is indeed a grand design! The entrance door is also seen in a simple but elegant design. The simplicity of the design is made up for with the use of dark wood against the white walls and the elegant staircase. The marble floor in large panels highlights the spaciousness of the area.
The second floor follows an open design with railings that not only allows free flow of light and air, but also accentuates the height of the structure. The large glass windows that open to the outdoor balcony on the top floor is also seen.
At double ceiling height, an accent wall is done up with tiles in earthy colours and becomes the focal point of the modern living room. Three rectangular skylights aesthetically brighten this pillar. The living room has comfortable plush sofas in brown that matches with the wood work all around.
The double height wall of the living area has a large grilled window on top that lets in plenty of natural light. A niche in the wall holds interesting artefacts while an elegant lampshade adds a tiny touch of brilliance.
The large L-shaped kitchen has an unusual appearance with its open design and coffee counter. The classic kitchen interior is done in a vintage fashion with dark wood cabinets and small light brown tiles. The large rectangular archway separates the space from the dining area which is at a slightly elevated level from the kitchen. Quirky lamp shades are seen in both spaces.
Need more inspiration for your dream home? Stay with us for the next home tour.7 pictures of kitchen furniture you need to see today