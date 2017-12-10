A single family home in Bangalore

The large L-shaped kitchen has an unusual appearance with its open design and coffee counter. The classic kitchen interior is done in a vintage fashion with dark wood cabinets and small light brown tiles. The large rectangular archway separates the space from the dining area which is at a slightly elevated level from the kitchen. Quirky lamp shades are seen in both spaces.

Need more inspiration for your dream home? Stay with us for the next home tour.7 pictures of kitchen furniture you need to see today