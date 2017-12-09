A spacious Hyderabad home that wows!

This is an unusual peek into an unusual home. In normal home tours, focus is laid on the living area, A classic kitchen and bedrooms as these are the spaces on which maximum attention is lavished at the phase of design and implementation. However, in this home designed for Lalitha Jain by Regalia's India Interiors and Infrastructure, Interior Designers and Decorators in Hyderabad, a lot of attention has been devoted to amenities. After all, who says homes are only for rest and relaxation? They are also meant for work and play!