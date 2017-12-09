A spacious Hyderabad home that wows!

This is an unusual peek into an unusual home. In normal home tours, focus is laid on the living area, A classic kitchen and bedrooms as these are the spaces on which maximum attention is lavished at the phase of design and implementation. However, in this home designed for Lalitha Jain by Regalia's India Interiors and Infrastructure, Interior Designers and Decorators in Hyderabad, a lot of attention has been devoted to amenities. After all, who says homes are only for rest and relaxation? They are also meant for work and play!
Sleek wooden cabinets housing a choice selection of alcoholic beverages, a bar counter with built-in lighting adding style and class, high bar stools and hanging crystal string curtain on the ceiling – all of these come together in this private bar that any home owner would be proud to have. The curtains in a combination of grey and cream aptly frame the room while the concealing lighting and spotlights in the false ceiling add brightness and elegance.
At the other end of the bar, a snooker table holds pride of place. Several comfortable chairs in jewel tones await guests and family members throughout this space. The stone cladding on the walls define the space and the wood panel on the ceiling above the snooker table is another great design element.
A luxurious home minimalist theater in the house has plush leather recliner seats and leather foot rests. The walls are paneled for the best acoustics. Symmetrical wooden panels adorn the ceiling lending grace and class. There is a relaxed seating area on an elevated platform towards the extreme end of the room.
From this view, we get to see the large screen of the theatre and also a closer look at the acoustic panels on the walls. The elevated platform has comfortable sofas in addition to the recliner seats ahead. Concealed lighting provides the perfect ambience for a relaxed movie viewing experience.
A well-lit, well-designed area is set apart for work. A work station with two separate systems are seen. The office space has ergonomically designed chairs and plenty of lighting. A vintage style cupboard provides space to store books and folders in addition to the cabinets in the work station. This is an uncluttered space that is most conducive for concentration and productivity.
The back wall of the office space is designed with wood panels in contrasting colours that give a sober, official look to the space. The false ceiling has tiny LED lights that illuminate without overpowering the room.For more amazing homes and interiors, hop on to our next home tour.11 amazing tips for designing your kitchen