Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

6 things to know before installing your modular kitchen

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
An Eclectic Kitchen, Shreya Bhimani Designs Shreya Bhimani Designs Eclectic style kitchen Blue
Loading admin actions …

In modern homes, modular kitchen is a boon. They are designed to get the most out of the precious space available and make life organized and comfortable in kitchen. Usually the modular we know comprises of wall units, floor units and long cabinets with space assigned for kitchen appliances. Though getting a modular kitchen for home looks simple- see the pictures, order it and get them installed. But reality is quite different. Kitchen design requires a lot of planning. Before you order your modular kitchen just consider a few basics about your kitchen that we usually ignore. We have brought 6 basic things that you should keep in mind before installing a modular kitchen. Have a look!

​1. Strategic position for convenience

Kitchen Shreya Bhimani Designs Eclectic style kitchen Blue warm,eclectic,modern,kitchen,utility,prints
Shreya Bhimani Designs

Kitchen

Shreya Bhimani Designs
Shreya Bhimani Designs
Shreya Bhimani Designs

Cook top and oven for cooking, sink for preparation and cleaning, and refrigerator and long cabinet for storage, these are the three important parts of the kitchen. The position of these determines the comfort and convenience in the kitchen. Since long architects and kitchen planners have followed the basic principle of design, the Golden Triangle. According to it, cook top, sink and refrigerator should be placed in such a way that they are within 4-9 feet gap with each other. This could be achieved comfortably if the kitchen is in the shape of U or L. How? Well look it here.

Here in this U-shaped kitchen the cook top is in the center, sink on its side, a long storage cabinet near the sink and refrigerator on the opposite wall of the storage cabinet. Beside the refrigerator is the gadget enclosure with oven and microwave. It’s a small and well planned and comfortable modular kitchen.

2. The triangle of L-shape

Malad, suneil suneil Modern kitchen Cabinetry,Countertop,Window,Furniture,Building,Sink,Tap,Kitchen,Wood,Kitchen stove
suneil

Malad

suneil
suneil
suneil

The most common shape for kitchen is L-shape. The Golden triangle rule can easily be incorporated in an L-shaped kitchen. Like here it is done in this picture, cook top and refrigerator are placed along the same wall and sink on the adjacent. It is a good shape for small kitchen with sufficient counter to work and enough space for movement.

​3. Need for a break

Casa R, Architrek Architrek Modern kitchen
Architrek

Architrek
Architrek
Architrek

Make place for one or two chairs in the kitchen for that much needed break from the chores. Relax with a cup of coffee or book or just gossip with your family and friends. Even while doing all this you can always keep a watchful eyes on what’s cooking.

​4. Selection of materials

Matunga Apartment, Fourth Axis Designs Fourth Axis Designs Eclectic style kitchen
Fourth Axis Designs

Matunga Apartment

Fourth Axis Designs
Fourth Axis Designs
Fourth Axis Designs

Selection of material will decide whether your modular kitchen will make your life easy or difficult to maintain. Select the materials that are easy to clean and maintain. It’s kitchen! It will become dirty and greasy after every cook. Steel is a good option. But all steel kitchens will look dull and cold. Blend it with wood and glass to make your kitchen warm, trendy and low on maintenance.

​5. Classify to make it simple

Modern Style Kitchen homify Modern kitchen
homify

Modern Style Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

In a modular kitchen you can have different section to keep different kitchen essentials like spoon and ladles, utensils, groceries, perishable and non-perishable food items… An ideal modular kitchen should have space for everything. Plan it so that there are open and closed shelves, glass shelves, hangers, wall units, floor units and if the space allows a long cabinet too. Get some idea from here to make space for everything in your kitchen and keep it organized.

6. Well ventilated for freshness

Modular Kitchen Design Bangalore Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company Modern kitchen Plywood Grey modular kitchen,home interior,interior service,residential interio,kithcen interior
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

Modular Kitchen Design Bangalore

Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

No matter how convenient or beautiful your modular kitchen is but everything will be a waste if it lacks proper ventilation. Apart from windows and ventilator for natural freshness , install a good chimney that will keep the kitchen free from smokiness of chilly and strong smell of spices used in cooking delicious Indian meals.

If you need ideas to build a modular kitchen for your home, then this ideabook is just for you: 10 pictures of modular kitchen for Indian homes

21 beautiful bedroom design ideas for couples
What do you think about these basic tips to build a modular kitchen? Did you find them useful? Write to us.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks