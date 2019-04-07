6 things to know before installing your modular kitchen

Cook top and oven for cooking, sink for preparation and cleaning, and refrigerator and long cabinet for storage, these are the three important parts of the kitchen. The position of these determines the comfort and convenience in the kitchen. Since long architects and kitchen planners have followed the basic principle of design, the Golden Triangle. According to it, cook top, sink and refrigerator should be placed in such a way that they are within 4-9 feet gap with each other. This could be achieved comfortably if the kitchen is in the shape of U or L. How? Well look it here.

Here in this U-shaped kitchen the cook top is in the center, sink on its side, a long storage cabinet near the sink and refrigerator on the opposite wall of the storage cabinet. Beside the refrigerator is the gadget enclosure with oven and microwave. It’s a small and well planned and comfortable modular kitchen.