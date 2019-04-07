6 things to know before installing your modular kitchen

In modern homes, modular kitchen is a boon. They are designed to get the most out of the precious space available and make life organized and comfortable in kitchen. Usually the modular we know comprises of wall units, floor units and long cabinets with space assigned for kitchen appliances. Though getting a modular kitchen for home looks simple- see the pictures, order it and get them installed. But reality is quite different. Kitchen design requires a lot of planning. Before you order your modular kitchen just consider a few basics about your kitchen that we usually ignore. We have brought 6 basic things that you should keep in mind before installing a modular kitchen. Have a look!
Cook top and oven for cooking, sink for preparation and cleaning, and refrigerator and long cabinet for storage, these are the three important parts of the kitchen. The position of these determines the comfort and convenience in the kitchen. Since long architects and kitchen planners have followed the basic principle of design, the Golden Triangle. According to it, cook top, sink and refrigerator should be placed in such a way that they are within 4-9 feet gap with each other. This could be achieved comfortably if the kitchen is in the shape of U or L. How? Well look it here.
Here in this U-shaped kitchen the cook top is in the center, sink on its side, a long storage cabinet near the sink and refrigerator on the opposite wall of the storage cabinet. Beside the refrigerator is the gadget enclosure with oven and microwave. It’s a small and well planned and comfortable modular kitchen.
The most common shape for kitchen is L-shape. The Golden triangle rule can easily be incorporated in an L-shaped kitchen. Like here it is done in this picture, cook top and refrigerator are placed along the same wall and sink on the adjacent. It is a good shape for small kitchen with sufficient counter to work and enough space for movement.
Make place for one or two chairs in the kitchen for that much needed break from the chores. Relax with a cup of coffee or book or just gossip with your family and friends. Even while doing all this you can always keep a watchful eyes on what’s cooking.
Selection of material will decide whether your modular kitchen will make your life easy or difficult to maintain. Select the materials that are easy to clean and maintain. It’s kitchen! It will become dirty and greasy after every cook. Steel is a good option. But all steel kitchens will look dull and cold. Blend it with wood and glass to make your kitchen warm, trendy and low on maintenance.
In a modular kitchen you can have different section to keep different kitchen essentials like spoon and ladles, utensils, groceries, perishable and non-perishable food items… An ideal modular kitchen should have space for everything. Plan it so that there are open and closed shelves, glass shelves, hangers, wall units, floor units and if the space allows a long cabinet too. Get some idea from here to make space for everything in your kitchen and keep it organized.
No matter how convenient or beautiful your modular kitchen is but everything will be a waste if it lacks proper ventilation. Apart from windows and ventilator for natural freshness , install a good chimney that will keep the kitchen free from smokiness of chilly and strong smell of spices used in cooking delicious Indian meals.
