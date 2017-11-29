Which is the most suitable material for kitchen countertops?

One of the most difficult choices to make when it comes to renovating the kitchen is which material to use for the countertops and cabinets. The material and design of the kitchen countertops and cabinets will set the design and colour scheme for the entire kitchen, so you need to decide carefully. The material should also be durable and be suitable for the wear and tear of kitchens.Therefore, the characteristics of the material you use and the color should be closely related to both your style, needs and preferences. There are dozens of different types of materials that can be used for kitchen counters or cabinetry. Generally, products manufactured from various mixtures of materials such as stone, sand and marble are used for the countertops while the products manufactured from woodcraft are used for cabinets. At homify, we have assembled ideas and recommendations that will make your decision easier. The information we present along with photos of professionally designed kitchens are here to inspire you and offer solutions.
You can make kitchen cabinetry especially to suit your kitchen and style. You can also draw inspiration from the ready-made kitchens by the designers and have your very own kitchenette installed. Examining as many sample designs as you can before deciding which material and design to choose will make your choice easier. If you want to explore different styles and designs, you can browse through kitchens, and you will find hundreds of kitchen design examples from different countries.
The greatest advantage of countertops made of natural stone is that they are very robust. Marble and granite countertops are also in the natural stone group. The granite countertop is manufactured from a stone material that isolates heat, is durable and can be found in dozens of different colors. Although it has a lot of color options, it is a mixed color structure. It is not a single, solid color product. Granite is very long-lasting, but it may need to be polished every few years because small cracks can occur after long-term use. Although marble has many advantages, it is a material that can create stains on the basis of acidic materials. For this reason, careful handling is required. Natural stone countertops can be a little more costly than other materials, but they are perfectly matched especially with wooden cabinets because of their image and solid construction. It is also very compatible with the general line of granite countertop cupboards and style used in this kitchen.
The corian countertop is part of the group of hard surface countertops also known as acrylic countertops. Acrylic countertops are made of raw materials of products such as stone, sand and glass combined with porcelain. It is very popular because it is a material that can be produced by machines and can be easily shaped. The surface is smooth and resistant to scratches. For this reason, they are hygienic products because they do not contain bacteria in their cracks. It is used very often in the health sector and in bathrooms. Corian usually has matte and bright color alternatives. In addition, the colors do not fade, while the repair and maintenance is quite easy.
Dekton countertops are in the composite countertop group.They are hard and have easily maintainable worktops which are formed by compressing a few different materials at high temperature and pressure. Since the Dekton countertops are produced by compression, they can be very thin despite their robust construction. It is a material resistant to heat, scratch and abrasion, colorless and resistant against breakage. Due to its non-porous structure, it is also hygienic. The natural look and elegance can be compared with Corian.They are also more economical than natural stones like granite and marble.
Quartz countertops are also in the composite group, but they are not very economical since they are make of original quartz stones.The color choice is also less varied than the other hard surface countertops. It is generally available in one color but also in slight variations with a pinkish hint. It is durable and sturdy against scratches. Quartz countertops can be adversely affected by highly acidic materials and chemicals, just like natural stone countertops. Therefore, they require careful use. Maintenance and cleaning is easy, but before you decide which treatments to use, you will benefit from evaluating your usage habits and consulting expert opinions. New and useful features are often added to materials due to ever developing technology.Therefore, learning about the latest innovations will help you make a better choice.
The use of solid wood on the kitchen countertop is the most striking feature of the country style. Massive wooden countertops have the advantages of being robust, useful and natural, but the biggest advantage is that even when it gets old, it will not lose anything because of its stylish appearance. Solid wood countertops are durable, sturdy, handy, clean, natural, harmless and easy to maintain.
First, let's say that laminate countertops should not be confused with the material lamine. Lamine is a material consisting of a few layers of thin wood, used in the production of parquet, but not in the production of countertops. The countertops produced from real wood are known as wood or massif. Laminate material is a material consisting of a lacquer layer, a paper layer that gives the appearance and a HDF layer. Laminate countertops are smooth surfaces and there are hundreds of color and pattern options. They can last a long time when used carefully, but they are not as durable as stone materials against heat and scratches.
Stainless steel counter tops, which are indispensable for the modern and industrial styles, fit almost every cabinet and floor material. Steel countertops have almost all the advantages of stone and wood based countertops, and are especially popular in modern kitchen designs in recent years.
