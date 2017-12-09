Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 tips to choose the perfect sofa bed

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
AW17 collection, Loaf Loaf Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

With more people wanting to live in the big cities our apartments are getting smaller and smaller. One of the drawbacks of this situation is that the room size is also getting smaller in comparison. The best alternative for this is to use multi-purpose furniture so that you do not end up wasting additional floor area. In this article, we're going to focus on sofa beds which not only have dual purposes but also take less space. Here are seven tips regarding choosing the perfect sofa bed according to their type.

Sofa mit viel Stauraum, TRaumkonzepte Raumausstattung und Polsterei TRaumkonzepte Raumausstattung und Polsterei Living roomSofas & armchairs
TRaumkonzepte Raumausstattung und Polsterei

TRaumkonzepte Raumausstattung und Polsterei
TRaumkonzepte Raumausstattung und Polsterei
TRaumkonzepte Raumausstattung und Polsterei

1. Daybed

Gamamobel Sofa-Bed, Gamamobel Spain Gamamobel Spain BedroomSofas & chaise longue
Gamamobel Spain

Gamamobel Spain
Gamamobel Spain
Gamamobel Spain

Daybeds are usually placed near the lounging areas so that you can utilize them for power naps or just to enjoy the outdoor view for a while. These are typically lined with thinner mattresses as one does not use them for sleeping at nights.

2. Futon

FUTONART, FUTONART FUTONART BedroomSofas & chaise longue
FUTONART

FUTONART
FUTONART
FUTONART

Another type of sofa bed which is easily found is a futon. These beds are made of Japanese concept and are a popular piece of furniture for the living space. These beds are suitable for short duration usage or reading a book in the lounge area.

3. Pullout bed

Pudding sofa bed Loaf Modern living room sofa bed,sofa,bed,new,orange,guest-bed
Loaf

Pudding sofa bed

Loaf
Loaf
Loaf

Another form of sofa bed which is preferred by many is the pull out one. They are mainly used for small bedrooms where floor area needs to be utilized to the fullest. This image showcases a full-size pullout bed which is good enough for two full grown adults.

4. Sliding bed

Sofa homify Modern living room Grey interior design,interior architecture,renovation,apartment,Amsterdam,De Pijp,Deirdre Renniers,Netherlands,desk,grey oak,oak,oak
homify

Sofa

homify
homify
homify

Similar looking sliding beds are also gaining popularity day by day. The primary reason for this is that these beds are comfortable to maneuver. All you need to do is pull the seat of the sofa towards you so that the back flats out entirely. It does not require an additional mattress.

5. Twin bed

Chatnap with sofa bed Loaf Modern living room sofa,living room,home,modular sofa,sofa bed,linen,white,space
Loaf

Chatnap with sofa bed

Loaf
Loaf
Loaf

In case you are looking for an additional sleeping area for when the guests visit then these twin sofa beds are ideal. They occupy less space than a full-size bed and also are designed with lighter metal frames so that the sofa is not too bulky.


6. Single sofa bed

Pavilion love seat sofa bed Loaf Living roomSofas & armchairs Contemporary modern love seat single armchair sofa bed
Loaf

Pavilion love seat sofa bed

Loaf
Loaf
Loaf

Similar looking single sofa beds can also be placed in rooms like your living space so that they can be used in case of an emergency. While not in use these beds can fold in half to create the seat of the actual sofa.

7. Fold-out bed

Bed in a Bun Loaf Living roomSofas & armchairs new,bed,fold-away bed,sofa bed,footstool,footstool bed
Loaf

Bed in a Bun

Loaf
Loaf
Loaf

For places like your kid's bedroom using a similar fold out bed is another way to go. Once the bed is tucked in it resembles a puff without a backrest which can be used for sitting. The best part about these foldout beds is that they are available in a smaller size which is ideal for kids room.

For more tips check out our ideabooks 

This 4300sqft Hyderabad residence has a modern and creative spirit
Which one of these tips inspired you the most?


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks