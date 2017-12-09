7 tips to choose the perfect sofa bed

With more people wanting to live in the big cities our apartments are getting smaller and smaller. One of the drawbacks of this situation is that the room size is also getting smaller in comparison. The best alternative for this is to use multi-purpose furniture so that you do not end up wasting additional floor area. In this article, we're going to focus on sofa beds which not only have dual purposes but also take less space. Here are seven tips regarding choosing the perfect sofa bed according to their type.
Daybeds are usually placed near the lounging areas so that you can utilize them for power naps or just to enjoy the outdoor view for a while. These are typically lined with thinner mattresses as one does not use them for sleeping at nights.
Another type of sofa bed which is easily found is a futon. These beds are made of Japanese concept and are a popular piece of furniture for the living space. These beds are suitable for short duration usage or reading a book in the lounge area.
Another form of sofa bed which is preferred by many is the pull out one. They are mainly used for small bedrooms where floor area needs to be utilized to the fullest. This image showcases a full-size pullout bed which is good enough for two full grown adults.
Similar looking sliding beds are also gaining popularity day by day. The primary reason for this is that these beds are comfortable to maneuver. All you need to do is pull the seat of the sofa towards you so that the back flats out entirely. It does not require an additional mattress.
In case you are looking for an additional sleeping area for when the guests visit then these twin sofa beds are ideal. They occupy less space than a full-size bed and also are designed with lighter metal frames so that the sofa is not too bulky.
Similar looking single sofa beds can also be placed in rooms like your living space so that they can be used in case of an emergency. While not in use these beds can fold in half to create the seat of the actual sofa.
For places like your kid's bedroom using a similar fold out bed is another way to go. Once the bed is tucked in it resembles a puff without a backrest which can be used for sitting. The best part about these foldout beds is that they are available in a smaller size which is ideal for kids room.
For more tips check out our ideabooks