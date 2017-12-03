How to renovate your bedrooms to make them modern and luxurious

Transforming the background wall behind the headboard of your bed can help to make a drastic change in the space. Instead of just a fresh coat of paint or a new colour, consider adding texture with a wall panel or wallpaper. And, if you want to add depth to your room, use a darker shade on the wall behind your bed.

Another technique is to add layers to the ceiling to make it appear higher. This will also help to bring more modernity in the illumination of the room as LED lights can be installed into the panels, like in this room.

Modern design prescribes organized spaces, so adding more storage to the room can go a long way in making it more contemporary. Sliding doors for the wardrobe is a great space-saving solution. Additionally, you can use the surface of the doors to adjust the colour composition of the room. Notice how a lighter shade of wood is used on the wardrobe doors in this bedroom to ensure that the space doesn’t look too dark?