How to renovate your bedrooms to make them modern and luxurious

After a few years of living in your house, or if you move into an old apartment, you want to bring a more modern look to the interiors. Bedrooms are places where we spent the most time, so don’t you think they need a fresh look? In most cases, the thought of the prohibitive costs of renovation makes us postpone the project. However, you don’t necessarily have to spend a lot of money. A few simple touches that help to organize the space better and bring in more sophistication are all that you need to give your old bedroom a new lease of life.
Join us as we take you through some ideas for adding modernity and style to your bedroom.
Transforming the background wall behind the headboard of your bed can help to make a drastic change in the space. Instead of just a fresh coat of paint or a new colour, consider adding texture with a wall panel or wallpaper. And, if you want to add depth to your room, use a darker shade on the wall behind your bed.
Another technique is to add layers to the ceiling to make it appear higher. This will also help to bring more modernity in the illumination of the room as LED lights can be installed into the panels, like in this room.
Modern design prescribes organized spaces, so adding more storage to the room can go a long way in making it more contemporary. Sliding doors for the wardrobe is a great space-saving solution. Additionally, you can use the surface of the doors to adjust the colour composition of the room. Notice how a lighter shade of wood is used on the wardrobe doors in this bedroom to ensure that the space doesn’t look too dark?
A clever solution for the television in the bedroom is to mount it on the wall, so that it doesn’t reduce the floor space. Additionally, it will allow you to watch your favourite films or shows from the comfort of your bed. In this design, the television unit is framed by a large floating shelf unit, which has ample space for displaying accessories or photographs. A big niche in the side wall has spotlights that highlight the accessories displayed in it. Very sophisticated!
Neutral or earthy tones are a part of the colour palette for modern bedrooms, but that doesn’t stop you from experimenting with combinations of light and dark shades in the room. In this bedroom, the shades mingle in every part of the room, so that one colour doesn’t dominate. The beautiful wall panelling behind the headboard has a 3D print in contrast cream. Similarly, from the contrast of the dark carpet against the white floor tiles, to the panels on the wardrobe doors, the whole room looks well-coordinated. Even on the ceiling, the wooden rafters break the monotony of the off-white.
Modern bedrooms are smaller than before, so it’s vital to make the most the space with furniture that serves many purposes. In this image, the ledge under the television provides space for placing entertainment electronics and accessories. It extends to become a study table near the window. Additionally, the area below the television has a cabinet that provides extra storage space in the room. In the same way, you can think of furniture with multiple functions, such as a storage box at the foot of the bed that doubles up as a seat, or a bed with hydraulic storage to make clever use of the limited space in the room.
Did you get some ideas for your bedroom? On homify, we have many ideas for making your small bedroom look larger. All you need to do is browse through photographs to get inspired.