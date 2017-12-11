7 amazing flooring ideas for your home

Out of all the different design elements, the flooring needs to be chosen appropriately as it not only adds to the decorative aspect of the home. But one must also remember that a floor has to undergo a lot of wear and tear. That is why opting for the correct type of material is a must. However, this does not mean that there are not variations available in designs and elements when it comes to flooring. In this ideabook, we have combined seven fantastic flooring ideas which can be used in any home.
For outdoor areas or hallways, you can opt for materials like granite. It is one of the most durable flooring material available, and it also adds a grand touch to the overall design. Apart from this, it is available in a variety of colours as well.
Another great option which can be used for flooring is marble. This natural stone is also very sturdy and is available in different tones. Marble is usually perfect for creating a regal or classic looking living space.
In case you are looking for another alternative to marble then you can even use wood in your living space. Although wood requires regular maintenance, it adds a certain warmth to the entire area. Also, it is more eco-friendly than the others.
For rooms like the bathroom, you can even consider using ceramic tiles as a flooring material. These are available in various patterns or designs and can be found easily in the market. Apart from this they are also available in different shapes and sizes.
One of the best materials that you can use on outdoor decks or gardens is interlocking tiles. These tiles can be fixed in the sand itself without having to use cement. Also, these blocks are individually made, and they come in different shapes of interlocking patterns.
For those of you who like subtle or sober looking floor then this option is a must consider. Floor tiles with borders can not only make a room look beautiful but are also way more delicate than other alternatives. Border tiles also come in a massive range of shapes and sizes so that it is easy for you to select the one which suits your area the most.
This option might not be feasible for every room in the house but can undoubtedly be used in specific areas. Instead of creating a natural stone or tiled floor you can use a wall to wall carpet. It is cheaper than all the other options of this article. They are available in an extensive range of prints giving you a wider variety to choose.
