11 interior decoration design ideas for your home

Castanea Estate Stadtvillen
Decorating the home of your dreams requires a lot of thought and planning. One can either go on the internet to search for reference images or hire a professional to manage the project. Both the options can prove to be time consuming and costly. That is why in today's ideabook we have gathered 11 images of beautiful interior decoration designs for your home. These images will give you basic suggestions as to how you can decorate the space yourself without taking help from a professional.

1.Elegant and graceful

If you are looking to create a living room which is elegant and graceful then adding vintage style light fixtures is a must. Whether they are chandeliers or floor lamps choosing the correct fixtures will add a regal touch to the entire room.

2. Tropical style

In case you are someone who loves nature then creating a tropical paradise for yourself is highly recommended. The designer for this room has used wooden blocks to create centre tables as well as bookshelves.

3. Classic style

Another way to create a regal looking living room for yourself is by opting for classic style designs. This can include anything from the doors and windows of the room to the shape of the sofa.

4. Mediterranean style

Opting for earthy tones of colour and natural wood will allow you to create a room of Mediterranean style. You can even had a wooden flooring to uplift the entire vibe of the living space.

5. Different textures

For a unique looking area one can try mixing different textures or patterns. You can even incorporate horizontal or vertical stripes in the fabrics used throughout the room.


6. Rustic style kitchen

For creating a rustic style kitchen you must opt for a tiled floor. By selecting classic designs of neutral colours you will be able to transform your cooking space instantly.

7. Industrial style living room

If you want to add an industrial flair to your room then using metals in different form is also a great choice. Here the decoration cabinet has been made with metal bars.

8. Combining areas

By combining two different areas or views you can create a place which looks unique. The designer of this bathroom created a door which leads to the garden giving the space a beautiful ambiance.

9. Elegant accessories

In case you do not want to spend a lot on furniture then accessorising is also great alternative. One must always opt for elegant looking accessories like curtains, floor rugs and delicate chandeliers.

10. Eclectic style children's room

Kid's room

To make your kids room look energetic and lively you can opt for a patterned wallpaper similar to the one seen in this picture. Also you can incorporate bright colours to give the space a dynamic look.

11. Industrial style terraces

Last but surely not the least, to create an industrial looking outdoor area using old pallet wood is a good idea. By combining it with metal railings you can achieve a completely natural space.

