6 functional built-in cabinets for Indian homes

U-shape is perfect for small kitchen and here it is. It’s an extremely stylish and modern kitchen with sufficient storage space all along the wall in the shape of U. It is an open kitchen where it is not integrated with dining room. Instead, the island has been made into an amazingly modern and elegant dining space. Functionality and beauty of this elegant kitchen is further elevated by the choice of colour and sensational lighting.

Spread the warmth and elegance of wood in your bedroom with these amazing cabinet designs: 15 beautiful ideas of wooden cabinets for bedrooms