A classic farmhouse of 3700sqft in Tamil Nadu

Situated in Chengapalli, this lavish and spacious farmhouse is home to a modern couple who loves to live life king size. With multiple and sloping red roofs and bright white exterior walls, the villa looks stunning and charming. It is surrounded by lush and manicured green fields and boasts of a fountain as well. Wood and stone appear in many places for a rustic and warm look. The interiors will wow you with gorgeous false ceilings, a unique staircase, earthy hues and very trendy lights. The decor is mostly ethnic though the furniture is modern and classy. Credit goes to the architects at Myriad Hues.
Charming red sloping roofs, white walls, elegant stone pillars and a winding driveway make for a very pretty picture as far as the facade of the farmhouse is concerned. The beautiful green lawns on either side of the driveway lend a refreshing look.
From this angle, the neat and classic lines of the house become more apparent. Spacious balconies, a large and charming porch and plenty of glass windows connect the home with the outdoors beautifully. The doors are rendered in wood and glass and look very classy.
After darkness falls, the interior and exterior lights of the villa are switched on to help the structure shine fashionably. The lights reach the driveway and lawns as well.
The stone fountain in front of the villa adds a whole new dimension of luxury. The flowing water makes for a serene ambiance, while the cobbled pathway hints at rustic charm.
A stylish pergola lends extra pizzazz to a part of the house. It also helps open up the interiors to the sky, sun and fresh air.
Sloping red ceilings supported by stylish black metal frameworks make the verandas in this farmhouse charming and soothing. They contrast the white walls nicely, while the stone columns ensure an earthy feel.
Done up in whites, beiges and browns mostly, this rustic living room boasts of a stone wall behind the TV and a stylish wooden false ceiling. The sofas are modern though and the drapes are elegant.
The living room features inbuilt wall niches that hold pretty collectibles and vases for aesthetic appeal.
A beautiful stone wall is the highlight of this rustic dining room. Globular pendant lights, rich drapes and elegant wooden furniture make the scene complete here. Don’t miss the mellow lighting and earthy hues that dominate the porch of this house, as shown on the left.
Dark wooden touches and pretty purple bed linen make this spacious bedroom a beautiful affair. The lighting is soothing and golden, while the stone wall panel lends rustic appeal to the space.
The winding lines and slightly curving stone steps make the staircase a gorgeous sight. Its smooth white wall enhances the brightness here, while the sleek windows bring in natural light and fresh air during daytime.
Here is another story you can read –A Juhu residence draped in vibrant hues