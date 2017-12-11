Your browser is out-of-date.

A classic farmhouse of 3700sqft in Tamil Nadu

Vijay's Residence, Myriadhues Myriadhues Country house
Situated in Chengapalli, this lavish and spacious farmhouse is home to a modern couple who loves to live life king size. With multiple and sloping red roofs and bright white exterior walls, the villa looks stunning and charming. It is surrounded by lush and manicured green fields and boasts of a fountain as well. Wood and stone appear in many places for a rustic and warm look. The interiors will wow you with gorgeous false ceilings, a unique staircase, earthy hues and very trendy lights. The decor is mostly ethnic though the furniture is modern and classy. Credit goes to the architects at Myriad Hues.

Pretty as a picture

Elevation - daylight noon Myriadhues Country house
Myriadhues

Elevation—daylight noon

Myriadhues
Myriadhues
Myriadhues

Charming red sloping roofs, white walls, elegant stone pillars and a winding driveway make for a very pretty picture as far as the facade of the farmhouse is concerned. The beautiful green lawns on either side of the driveway lend a refreshing look.

A different view

Elevation Myriadhues Country house
Myriadhues

Elevation

Myriadhues
Myriadhues
Myriadhues

From this angle, the neat and classic lines of the house become more apparent. Spacious balconies, a large and charming porch and plenty of glass windows connect the home with the outdoors beautifully. The doors are rendered in wood and glass and look very classy.

Stunning after sunset

Elevation Myriadhues Classic style houses
Myriadhues

Elevation

Myriadhues
Myriadhues
Myriadhues

After darkness falls, the interior and exterior lights of the villa are switched on to help the structure shine fashionably. The lights reach the driveway and lawns as well.

Majestic fountain

Garden pathway and fountain Myriadhues Classic style garden
Myriadhues

Garden pathway and fountain

Myriadhues
Myriadhues
Myriadhues

The stone fountain in front of the villa adds a whole new dimension of luxury. The flowing water makes for a serene ambiance, while the cobbled pathway hints at rustic charm.

Beauty of pergola

Pergolas and shades Myriadhues Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
Myriadhues

Pergolas and shades

Myriadhues
Myriadhues
Myriadhues

A stylish pergola lends extra pizzazz to a part of the house. It also helps open up the interiors to the sky, sun and fresh air.

Charming verandas

Veranda Myriadhues Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Myriadhues

Veranda

Myriadhues
Myriadhues
Myriadhues

Sloping red ceilings supported by stylish black metal frameworks make the verandas in this farmhouse charming and soothing. They contrast the white walls nicely, while the stone columns ensure an earthy feel.


Classic and rustic living room

Living room Myriadhues Classic style living room
Myriadhues

Living room

Myriadhues
Myriadhues
Myriadhues

Done up in whites, beiges and browns mostly, this rustic living room boasts of a stone wall behind the TV and a stylish wooden false ceiling. The sofas are modern though and the drapes are elegant.

Trendy decor details

Living room decor details Myriadhues Classic style living room
Myriadhues

Living room decor details

Myriadhues
Myriadhues
Myriadhues

The living room features inbuilt wall niches that hold pretty collectibles and vases for aesthetic appeal.

Rustic yet chic dining

Porch and dining Myriadhues Classic style dining room
Myriadhues

Porch and dining

Myriadhues
Myriadhues
Myriadhues

A beautiful stone wall is the highlight of this rustic dining room. Globular pendant lights, rich drapes and elegant wooden furniture make the scene complete here. Don’t miss the mellow lighting and earthy hues that dominate the porch of this house, as shown on the left.

Warm and romantic bedroom

Bedroom Myriadhues Classic style bedroom
Myriadhues

Bedroom

Myriadhues
Myriadhues
Myriadhues

Dark wooden touches and pretty purple bed linen make this spacious bedroom a beautiful affair. The lighting is soothing and golden, while the stone wall panel lends rustic appeal to the space.

Graceful staircase

Stairs and False ceiling Myriadhues Stairs
Myriadhues

Stairs and False ceiling

Myriadhues
Myriadhues
Myriadhues

The winding lines and slightly curving stone steps make the staircase a gorgeous sight. Its smooth white wall enhances the brightness here, while the sleek windows bring in natural light and fresh air during daytime.

