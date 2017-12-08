This 4300sqft Hyderabad residence has a modern and creative spirit

Today’s home tour focuses on a spacious Hyderabad home that uses contemporary furnishing and creative ideas to make a statement like none other. From artistic wall decor and unique wall coverings to stylish storage solutions, sleek lines and modern lighting, the home leaves no stone unturned to look inviting and classy. Stylish textiles, fashionable wall to wall closets and beautiful colours further enhance the charm of the property. The children’s bedroom is especially an explosion of colours and patterns! The interior designers and decorators at Regalias India Interiors & Infrastructure have done a fabulous job indeed.
Black and white artworks of different sizes make for an interesting collage on this wall in the living room. Sliding and darkened glass doors separate this space from the dining zone and are a very creative touch.
A classy L-shaped white sofa dotted with patterned black cushions makes this stylish living room very cosy. The beige feature wall behind it boasts of a vibrant handmade painting and the soft lighting make the ambiance dreamy and relaxed.
Sleek chairs surround a simple rectangular table to make mealtimes fashionable in the dining space. The crockery cabinet is stylish too, and come with contrasting cabinets. The pendant above the dining table and the red ambient lighting spice up this space after dark.
This beautiful bedroom is a black and white affair, though the wooden panelling behind the bed lends warmth. The decorative frames on this panelling and the striped bedding make for visual appeal. A mix of table lamps, sconces and indirect lighting make the bedroom soothing and elegant. The gleaming floor to ceiling wardrobe is sleek and very practical.
A dark wooden panel with a stunning painting and a fashionable wood and white wardrobe make this bedroom a warm and inviting space. The bed linen is simple yet classy, and the minimalistic decor assures a good night’s sleep.
The kids share a bright and lively bedroom with sleek single beds in this home. Striped pillows, soft blue duvets, a vibrant rug and quirky orange and white wall shelves add to the attraction of this room. The wood finish wallpaper behind the bed is the perfect backdrop for charmingly framed posters that add character here.
The navy and white closet for the kids looks immensely funky, thanks to the polka dots. The study station is very sleek too, with neat overhead cabinets for storing books and stationery.
