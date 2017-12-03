7 common mistakes when designing living areas

When decorating the home, it is necessary to pay attention to some tricky points in order to achieve a modern and stylish look. You can start by choosing to remove or replace old fashioned decorations and furniture. When decorating a house designed in modern style, some details need more attention, which we will discuss later on. In this book of ideas, we have compiled seven common errors that we encountered when designing living areas. Keep an eye on the titles we've compiled to make your home both modern and stylish.
The living room is a common area where socialisation and relaxation occurs. Keep this in mind when designing a modern living space with functional details, so you can provide comfort without creating unnecessary clutter . Firstly, in the plan, the seating area is designed to provide comfort. You can avoid an overwhelming, crowded living room by considering color, texture and pattern relation. You also can free up space for a larger living area by taking into account the color relation and harmony from the floor to the carpet.
Avoid using too much accessories and furniture in order to make your living room look modern, especially if you have a small living room. Keep it simple and minimal as minimalism is a modern trend that is going to stay for a while.
The living room is the space we use most often to watch movies and TV shows, although the television may be available in almost every room in the house. So we should pay more attention to the seating arrangements and the position of the TV so that everybody gets a good angle and view of the TV.
Do not neglect wall decorations because you can only change the atmosphere of a house with wall decorations. You can use various types of coatings on the walls such as wallpaper, panels, or even three-dimensional wallpaper. In addition to all of these, you can create an intimate corner with framed pictures and decorative mirrors. For those who want to add characteristic features, decorating a wall with memories and photographs will make it more personalised.
To avoid creating clutter in the living room, take care not to use irrelevant accessories and furniture. You can also make the living area look more organised by separating the various areas such as the dining area and TV area.
Next, consider the details that should be re-evaluated before changing your furniture. For example, the textiles, colors and patterns used in the furniture.
You can combine objects in different styles, but you must consider texture, pattern, or color associations in terms of compatibility. When creating seasonal changes in your living room, it is possible to re-design and render if necessary, textile products which can be used and take into consideration the color and pattern relation according to the necessity, in order to avoid incompatibility when bringing together different types of furniture or accessories.
