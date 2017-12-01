17 small gardens that fit anywhere in your house

When we are young, we dream of having a house with a huge garden in which we can have fun, but when we grow up, practicality takes over our decisions. We increase the size of the house because it seems more important to have more rooms, and the garden becomes a space that we can do without. However, we often forget that our home needs a bit of freshness.

If this is an issue that you face, or you want to create a garden in your home, homify presents you with 17 beautiful and very small gardens that can fit perfectly into any space.