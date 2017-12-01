17 small gardens that fit anywhere in your house

When we are young, we dream of having a house with a huge garden in which we can have fun, but when we grow up, practicality takes over our decisions. We increase the size of the house because it seems more important to have more rooms, and the garden becomes a space that we can do without. However, we often forget that our home needs a bit of freshness.
If this is an issue that you face, or you want to create a garden in your home, homify presents you with 17 beautiful and very small gardens that can fit perfectly into any space.
This idea is incredible because you can replicate it in any hall, passageway, corridor or even in the space under the staircase. Simply install a small planter in a corner, and then expand the garden along some parts of the floor. It’s a practical and beautiful idea.
If you are one of the people who normally forgets to water the plants, then we have a solution for you – a semi-arid garden created with cactus, red earth and porous rocks. This way, you won’t have to water it frequently, because the rocks retain the moisture.
Palm trees are a great option for small gardens because their foliage spreads wide as they grow, and the best part is that you don’t need too much space to plant them.
Traditional gardens have grass as one of the principal elements. However, you can use other materials such as rocks, gravel, or tree trunks to create many small gardens in a one space, like you see in this image.
A tropical garden will help to give your home a more relaxing appearance, and it is perfect for open spaces in modern houses or alongside a pool.
The problem with indoor gardens is that if we do not install them correctly they can cause a lot of dust, mud and dirt in the interiors when you are maintaining the plants. Rocks, on the other hand, provide an elegant appearance, but with less dirt and not as much effort in the upkeep of the garden.
This small garden is a miniature replica of a larger one. In just a few centimetres a patch of grass, stones, gravel, a bamboo backdrop and even a fountain have been perfectly placed!
If you have only a little space for your garden, why not layer one garden over another. This way, you can have many plants, in a small area. You can place stones in the first plate, grass in the second, and larger flowers or plants in the third level to include everything.
Passages are usually ignored when decorating, but they are useful spaces that we can transform into anything, even in a garden. All you need is a small planter and some plants of your choice.
If you have space in your backyard, service area, or entrance, a small garden will help to make it more enjoyable and fun, without having to invest too much time or space on it.
Placing a path in your garden will help to give it more depth and make it visually more spacious and cheerful. You can play with sizes or irregular shapes in the stepping stones and other elements to create a unique perspective that makes the space appear deeper and wider.
In addition to allowing you to join the ecologist brigade, an orchard in your home will help you to save a little and guarantee the quality of your ingredients. The best thing about this idea is that you can adapt it to any space using small pots and plants.
Vertical gardens are the solution in small homes, such as condominiums and urban apartments. With them, you can have a touch of freshness and nature in your home, even if they do not have much space. They are easy to install and maintain.
Front gardens are perfect to make a good impression on your guests, and if you think that you do not have enough space for one, it is probably because you have not analysed your corners well. You can turn them into a practical miniature garden with several sections.
Another way to take advantage of corners and make them useful is by creating a garden on the perimeter. This way, you will not reduce space in your home, and you will have a perfect décor element.
Who said you don’t have space for a garden? You can create a green area under the floor, like in this image. Your home will look amazing, and your visitors will be envious.
For small gardens, it is highly recommended to have a focal point that makes people forget about the lack of space. A sculpture is perfect for this purpose. It can be something simple, like the one in this image. Alternatively, you can use a small fountain to add more life to your garden.
If you liked these ideas, you can find more solutions for small gardens on homify.