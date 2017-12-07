Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A stunning 3700sqft home worth Rs.50 lakhs in Hyderabad

Justwords Justwords
homify Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Yearning to make a beautiful and cosy home for yourself? Take this tour to gather inspiration from a charming and highly functional Hyderabad residence. With a generous floor area of 3700sqft at its disposal, this flat makes a super fashionable statement with trendy furniture and attractive colours. Smart and sleek storage solutions, an open kitchen and soothing yet stylish bedrooms take care of all the needs of the inhabitants. Innovative wall decor and clever use of walls add to the appeal of this property. Credit goes to the interior designers and decorators at Regalias India Interiors & Infrastructure

Stylish partition

Living Room homify Modern living room
homify

Living Room

homify
homify
homify

Rendered in wood and white, the partition between the living space and the rest of the home is very unique and a combination of different designs. This beautifully filigreed and slatted structure allows easy passage of light and air, yet preserving privacy.

Eye-catching living room

Living Room homify Modern living room
homify

Living Room

homify
homify
homify

A long beige sofa jazzed up with pink and yellow cushions make this modern living room a very welcome sight. An abstract wall art on the delicately printed wallpaper and a sleek wooden TV unit add to the visual interest here. A potted green lends freshness, while the false ceiling is very cutting-edge.

Trendy open kitchen

Kitchen homify Built-in kitchens
homify

Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

Done up in wood, white, and black, the open kitchen looks very fashionable and inviting. There is ample space to move around and the neat cabinets allow easy storage of all essentials. The bar counter features a couple of trendy chairs and pretty red pendant lamps.

Artistic bedroom

Bedroom homify Modern style bedroom
homify

Bedroom

homify
homify
homify

A wooden feature wall with stylish lighted shelves and a gorgeous tree wall decal make this bedroom a stunning affair. The striped bedding is classic in white and black, and the rug complements that look.

Soothing and practical

Bedroom homify Modern style bedroom
homify

Bedroom

homify
homify
homify

Soft neutral hues and modern furniture make this spacious bedroom cosy and restful. The lightly printed drapes and the soft blue duvet add to the peaceful ambiance. We also love how a corner has been reserved for the compact and minimal study station.

Smart storage hacks

Bedroom homify Modern style bedroom
homify

Bedroom

homify
homify
homify

A large navy and white closet stores all essentials neatly in this bedroom. The wall with the stone-finish wallpaper features sleek and simple shelves for organising books and they don’t waste and floor area at all. What a clever idea! 

Here is another story you can read –A serene and beautiful 35,000sqft farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar

10 examples of modern living room designs
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks