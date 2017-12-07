A stunning 3700sqft home worth Rs.50 lakhs in Hyderabad

Yearning to make a beautiful and cosy home for yourself? Take this tour to gather inspiration from a charming and highly functional Hyderabad residence. With a generous floor area of 3700sqft at its disposal, this flat makes a super fashionable statement with trendy furniture and attractive colours. Smart and sleek storage solutions, an open kitchen and soothing yet stylish bedrooms take care of all the needs of the inhabitants. Innovative wall decor and clever use of walls add to the appeal of this property. Credit goes to the interior designers and decorators at Regalias India Interiors & Infrastructure.
Rendered in wood and white, the partition between the living space and the rest of the home is very unique and a combination of different designs. This beautifully filigreed and slatted structure allows easy passage of light and air, yet preserving privacy.
A long beige sofa jazzed up with pink and yellow cushions make this modern living room a very welcome sight. An abstract wall art on the delicately printed wallpaper and a sleek wooden TV unit add to the visual interest here. A potted green lends freshness, while the false ceiling is very cutting-edge.
Done up in wood, white, and black, the open kitchen looks very fashionable and inviting. There is ample space to move around and the neat cabinets allow easy storage of all essentials. The bar counter features a couple of trendy chairs and pretty red pendant lamps.
A wooden feature wall with stylish lighted shelves and a gorgeous tree wall decal make this bedroom a stunning affair. The striped bedding is classic in white and black, and the rug complements that look.
Soft neutral hues and modern furniture make this spacious bedroom cosy and restful. The lightly printed drapes and the soft blue duvet add to the peaceful ambiance. We also love how a corner has been reserved for the compact and minimal study station.
A large navy and white closet stores all essentials neatly in this bedroom. The wall with the stone-finish wallpaper features sleek and simple shelves for organising books and they don’t waste and floor area at all. What a clever idea!
Here is another story you can read –A serene and beautiful 35,000sqft farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar