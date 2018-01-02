14 images of wardrobes and closets in your bedroom

A clothes closet is an integral part of any bedroom. It is the piece of furniture without which keeping clothes and other things organized will be real problem. Closets come in different sizes and designs as per the setting of the bedroom. Therefore, these furniture pieces are not only for storing clothes and other essential items, but they also contribute to the décor of a room. The exterior appearance of the closet will add to the room décor; while the interiors will speak of the functionality of the furniture. With proper interior design of the closet, it will be easy to organize clothes and accessories so that they can be easily found when needed.
In an organised wardrobe, you will find that clothes and things are kept in such a manner that you can easily segregate the formal and informal clothes; there will be separate racks for the clothes so that you don’t have to hunt for things. You can take clothes from the rack with ‘formal’ clothes on weekdays. For weekends, you can check out the racks containing the ‘casual’ and ‘informal’ clothes. If you are looking to get a closet made, make sure that you check the following models as they are sure to fascinate you:
1. Try creating small areas, which will be just ideal for storing clothes in different sizes. The main attraction of this closet is the design of the drawers, which come in different sizes. This is absolutely different from standard drawer designs and is an excellent idea for clothes closets.
12. Open cabinet systems are also gaining immense popularity with people who have forgetful nature. Keeping things in front of the eyes is a better option for them. However, if there are pets in the house, this kind of cabinet system is not recommended keeping safety aspect in mind.
2. If you have a modern looking bedroom and want a smooth look and appearance to the space, there is no better option than having a wardrobe in the design shown in the image. The drawer lid designs are the things to watch out for in the closet.
3. How about having a closet in the bedroom where you can keep your clothes and accessories organized along with making space for a TV unit in the same setup? Check the image and you will understand what is being said.
4. This particular model of wardrobe has gained immense popularity in the recent years. The main feature of this wardrobe style is that it helps in saving quite lots of space in the bedroom. The garment closets and cabinets have been radiating as bedside units, which is amazingly done.
5. In this image, you can see that the wall has been utilised to the fullest from every possible angle. Though the bed is based on the same wall, the cabinets are still done in the most stylish manner and make the bed space look amazingly splendid.
6. How about making a dressing room instead of designing a separate clothes closet? Try installing an extra wall or a separator in the bedroom and you can have a completely separate space in the same room for dressing up and for keeping your clothes as well.
7. If you are ready to spend on your closet, you can definitely check out the design of this embroidered wardrobe. Creating this wardrobe will require expertise and skills and workmanship, but the results are just wonderful!
8. Mirrored closets and wardrobes will never go out of fashion. It is a timeless décor for the bedroom, particularly for a small space. The mirror helps in reflecting light and makes the small space look bigger.
9. This wardrobe design is in sync with the architectural characteristic of the bedroom and the whole house. The design is simple and hence refreshing. It also provides an aesthetically pleasing texture in the space.
10. When you are looking for a closet for the guest room, you can definitely check out stylish designs and styles with some basic features in the same. Check out the image for better understanding.
11. Custom and original wardrobe designs are always special and make a difference to the place. For instance, see this drawer unit which integrates the sitting area so well. The sliding cupboards by the side of the room make the place look stylish.
13. Having transparent wardrobe covers is an excellent idea for sure. With such a setup it is not only possible to look at things inside the wardrobe, but you can also keep it closed to avoid dirt and dust from getting in. Most importantly, the setup looks extremely stylish with this arrangement.
14. Rustic wooden clothes cabinets are making a grand comeback. In many homes with traditional settings, such wardrobes and closets can be seen. They extend from the ceiling to the floor, creating abundant storage space.