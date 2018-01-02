14 images of wardrobes and closets in your bedroom

A clothes closet is an integral part of any bedroom. It is the piece of furniture without which keeping clothes and other things organized will be real problem. Closets come in different sizes and designs as per the setting of the bedroom. Therefore, these furniture pieces are not only for storing clothes and other essential items, but they also contribute to the décor of a room. The exterior appearance of the closet will add to the room décor; while the interiors will speak of the functionality of the furniture. With proper interior design of the closet, it will be easy to organize clothes and accessories so that they can be easily found when needed.

In an organised wardrobe, you will find that clothes and things are kept in such a manner that you can easily segregate the formal and informal clothes; there will be separate racks for the clothes so that you don’t have to hunt for things. You can take clothes from the rack with ‘formal’ clothes on weekdays. For weekends, you can check out the racks containing the ‘casual’ and ‘informal’ clothes. If you are looking to get a closet made, make sure that you check the following models as they are sure to fascinate you:

1. Try creating small areas, which will be just ideal for storing clothes in different sizes. The main attraction of this closet is the design of the drawers, which come in different sizes. This is absolutely different from standard drawer designs and is an excellent idea for clothes closets.