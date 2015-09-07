Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Gender neutral children's rooms

Asha Bogenfuerst Asha Bogenfuerst
homify Nursery/kid's room
Loading admin actions …

Gender neutral children's rooms allow children to express themselves without putting them into male or female gender roles. More parents are choosing gender neutral designs these days as they begin to become aware of the negative impacts of gender stereotyping. Progressive parenting lies in allowing your child to express his or her individuality, rather than creating a mold for them to fit in. 

Let's have a look at how to create a gender neutral children's room. 

Purple children's room

Квартира для души, Polovets design studio Polovets design studio Minimalist nursery/kids room
Polovets design studio

Polovets design studio
Polovets design studio
Polovets design studio

This room glorifies purple, the combination of the colors pink and blue, creating a neutral children's room which is neither girlish or boyish. Although the monkey bars are traditionally boyish, gender neutral rooms say girls don't have to be princesses, they can be monkeys too if they want

Rainbow children's room

Skandynawskie inspiracje w Tarnowie, JedyneTakieWnętrza JedyneTakieWnętrza Scandinavian style nursery/kids room
JedyneTakieWnętrza

JedyneTakieWnętrza
JedyneTakieWnętrza
JedyneTakieWnętrza

Why limit yourself to pink or blue when you can have all the colors of the rainbow? The bright colors are stimulating and the white walls create a neutral background for exploration. Gender neutral rooms create a limitless energy in the colors of the rainbow, while boys room and girls room create limitations. 

Green and blue children's room

Realizacja projektu mieszkania 70 m2 w Krakowie, Lidia Sarad Lidia Sarad Modern nursery/kids room
Lidia Sarad

Lidia Sarad
Lidia Sarad
Lidia Sarad

Using calm colors like green and blue for a children's room is probably a good idea as you probably want them to calm down at some point. 

Although the green and blue shine brightest in this room, shades of pink also exude a soft glow creating a unisex balance. Notice that gender neutral children's rooms feature neutral prints like animals instead of airplanes or butterflies. 

Earthy children's room

homify Classic style nursery/kids room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The green room has an earthy feel to it and the design is slightly mature yet playful with the popping lion rug on the floor. The room creates a natural and neutral sort of ambiance where he or she can just be natural. Nature knows best. 

For more kid's room ideas, have a look at children's rooms here on homify. 

Gender neutral children's room

Neeras Kids Room homify Nursery/kid's room
homify

Neeras Kids Room

homify
homify
homify

The colors green and yellow dominate this room but with a subdued hue, creating a relaxed but happy vibe. While the wall mural features some interesting artwork of a tree and birds, giving off a neutral feel.

This gender neutral children's room is designed by Neeras Design Studio, interior designers and decorators based in Chennai. 

Creative children's room

Projekt domu jednorodzinnego 3 (wykonany dla A2.Studio Pracownia Architektury), BAGUA Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz BAGUA Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Scandinavian style nursery/kids room
BAGUA Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz

BAGUA Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz
BAGUA Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz
BAGUA Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz

This gender neutral children's room allows children to express their individuality with a large blackboard wall and a neutral palette. This design creates a child's bedroom that is a safe place where the child can imagine, play and express himself or herself. 

For more inspiration, have a look at ideas for decorating a kid's room.

An apartment of modern elegance
What other ideas would you like to see featured about children's rooms? Let us know if you liked these ideas. 


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks