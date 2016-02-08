Home interiors worthy of a television series

There is a common saying that home is where the heart is; but you cannot call a house a home if it does not have basic comforts. Without the right accessories or furniture, the house will be just empty spaces and blank walls. As you transform this empty canvas, you put a little bit of your personality in each room, adding to its charm, because a room adorned with careful thoughts speaks a thousand words. And yet the very thought of deciding what to buy in order to make your house that perfect abode can become confusing and puzzling. The first thing to keep in mind is to keep a clear head and decide on what you like. Another major inspiration channel can be the sets designs of your favourite shows playing on the telly; especially if you are a die-hard fan of TV series. From closet space, to your living room décor, to the kitchen cupboards, you will be happily surprised at how many design ideas you can steal from the houses of your favourite television characters. So here are our best picks.
The characters in ‘Big Bang Theory’ have truly revolutionized the concept of ‘geek chic’. Their small humble abode in Pasadena California is now every bachelor’s dream pad. The highlight of the apartment where most of the action take place is the drawing room, a space which has a definite character. The carefully careless design which shows an assemblage of sofas, ottoman, lamp, with the extended version colliding with the kitchen and the breakfast bar are perfect for bachelors. Looking at the furnishings, one can easily detect that it is an inexpensive but comfortable collection. The concept of an open living room is great for single people who want maximum utilization of space. Plus, the idea of an unstructured room where the design is flexible works perfectly for bachelors who are eager to experiment with ideas.
The first thing that you associate Carrie Bradshaw with is fashion. This style diva has always maintained the fact that without a proper closet space, life is meaningless. Every woman can identify with this thought, because they know how important it is to have a well-defined proper storage place, because without them storing clothes would be a mess. But consider the details; do you need a built in or a modular space? To avoid space crunch, you can opt for a closet with sliding doors with a minimalist design. This is perfect for those who do not like ornate cupboards and would like a storage space which will blend effortlessly with the rest of the design. You can check the Nastro Closet from the house of Pianco. This is perfect for a small space, and is extremely dynamic and functional.
The Dunphy’s home in Modern Family is what everything that a large family aspires for. With a big house, and space enough for three children and two adults, the house in the Modern Family actually gives you some fine tips. One of the areas that are constantly highlighted upon is the kitchen table where the family settles down for a family dinner. Those who love to sit down dinners and like celebrating ceremonies must try a traditional kitchen table. It is family-friendly and the coziness associated with a big kitchen table can hardly be undermined. But before you buy, measure the space and try to find out the size of the table which you can accommodate inside that space with all the equipments and apparatus. Also, you will have to note whether the traditional table goes well with the rest of the design. No furniture should look odd; think about the colour tones in the walls, the tiles of the floor and the design of the space, before you settle for a kitchen table. The traditional tables generally have rustic tones which may or may not work with the rest of the decor. Plan carefully before you make any purchase.
Among the many characters in ‘Desperate Wives’, one always remembers Bree Van de Kamp for her impeccable choices. Be it her catering business or her home, Bree always strives to achieve the perfection needed to run a smooth household. Nothing is ever out of place in her home. And it goes without saying; the garden in her front yard simply shows her brilliance. If you treat your gardens are natural extensions of your home, it is much easier to conceptualize about it. Begin with basics like the space you have, and how you can modify it. For a small or demure driveway garden, you can consider a walled display of tiny potted plants. The combination of rich terracotta pots and the natural soothing green will create a rich display, enough to make your visitors stand and appreciate the thoughtful arrangement of this amazing garden.
The concept of open plan living is gaining popularity every day with people liking the idea of separating rooms. There is a sense of impermanence about it; and those who want to experiment with their interiors will have ample reasons to rejoice. Just like the Humphrey Loft, you can divide rooms with furniture. The furniture just needs to be movable. Like a bookshelf can effectively create the separating line between the dining and the living room, so that areas of relaxation and consumption are kept distinctive. But whenever, you want to free this space, you simply need to remove the bookshelf. Take a look at the wall created by the bookshelf in the picture above, designed by interior decorator Sigmar. Also, one can see through the shelves, keeping with the original idea of an open space, without any cluttered feel.
One has to agree that lights can either make or break the decor of your homes. Home lighting if is done properly can add a welcoming note to the most impersonal houses. Think of Meredith Grey’s bedside lights. With functionality it also adds a touch of subdued illumination. It totally complements the room and creates a soothing feeling which is required after a long day at the hospital. Languid lights are the most popular choice, because they can be a helpful tool to make you sleep after a long hectic day. Give way to some thought-provoking ideas from your favourite TV series. Always remember that when you draw inspiration from any particular idea, you need not follow it ditto. You can always give it a small tweak to make it compatible with your home decor. And when you translate your thoughts into actions, you are bound to have some limitations. Plan, choose and then implement the ideas! For more ideas of home interiors check out this article - A home designed to impress.