8 Vastu colours for a happy home

The colours of our house are chosen to enhance the aesthetic beauty of our home. Our selection of colours for each room depends upon the personal favourite or style and appearance of the house. What we don’t know is that the colours we choose for our walls unconsciously reflect our inner self and eventually affects our mood. We shouldn’t ignore this fact as it influences our personality.
According to Vastu shastra, the ancient science of architecture, colours plays an important role in bringing balance to our mind and body. The selection of colours stimulates the energy in the space and influences the people residing in the house. Vastu suggest specific colours for each room. Follow the Vastu colours and you will feel the positive vibe in the space and the flow of feel-good energy all over. Today we have come up with Vastu colours for each room of the house.
Have a look!
Our living room is the introduction of our personality. It should be warm and welcoming as well as bold and vibrant bubbling with energy. Blue, green, yellow, beige and tan are the best colours for living room. However, vastu suggest to put a combination of red colour, though not too much, in the living room. The whole space will become lively beaming with fresh energy.
Green, pink and blue are the colours ideal for the dining room. The colours bring in a good peaceful environment along with prosperity, health and happiness. It relaxes the mind and body.
The most appropriate colours for bedrooms are pink, blue, green, grey or purple but all in its lighter shades. These colours bring tranquility, relaxation and induce sleep apart from being the romantic shades of love and happiness.
Make the children room bright and vibrant by choosing all the happy colours. Orange, pink, blue, green or lavender are ideal for it. Avoid too much of red as it is an aggressive colour and could be stressful.
Give your guest a royal treatment and make them feel welcomed. The lighter shades of yellow, orange, lavender, blue or green are the colours ideal for guest room.
Green, blue, lavender and light purple are appropriate for the study room of the house. If the study table of the children is in their bedroom, then use these colours in their room. These colours improve concentration and memories and make the environment pleasant.
There are many colours for kitchen according to vastu-orange, white, green, yellow, pink, chocolate. However, vastu recommends to surely having a touch of red in the kitchen even if it is just in a utensil or a small patch on the wall. Black and grey are a big no for kitchen.
Bathroom is the most private space of the house where we relax by cleaning ourselves. The recommended colours for bathroom are shades of white, black, grey, pink and all the pastel shades. All these are elegant and relaxing colours and will look good too.
