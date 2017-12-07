Your browser is out-of-date.

A beautiful house that is rustic outside and modern inside

Minimalism, kvartalstudio kvartalstudio Minimalist houses
Building your own house can be a challenging and expensive task. Naturally, it often requires professional help. But you still need to have a plan in mind or decide how you want your house to look like. To inspire you in this regard, the architects at Kvartal Studio bring you a spacious and very elegant home, which is a blend of contemporary designs and countryside charm. Stone and wood lend rustic beauty to the exterior of the residence, while the interiors are mostly white, bright, trendily furnished and adequately lit. Dark wood has been used in places for warmth and the decor has been kept minimalistic to let the designs and structures shine.

Charming rustic exterior

Minimalism, kvartalstudio kvartalstudio Minimalist houses
The house resembles a chalet on the outside as it combines wood and stone with concrete effectively. The garden around it is manicured, and the wooden slatted structure of the porch is unique. Overall, the villa has a rural yet modern look that appeals to everyone.

Bright and fresh interiors

Minimalism, kvartalstudio kvartalstudio Minimalist living room
When you venture inside, you will see that the interiors are much more modern and sleek than the exterior. Lavish use of white punctuated randomly by dark wooden elements makes a bright and refreshing statement. There is ample room for moving around and each zone is highly functional.

Letting the light in

Minimalism, kvartalstudio kvartalstudio Minimalist kitchen
Large windows towards the garden bring in ample sunlight for a cheerful vibe inside the house. Stylish artificial lights also contribute to the bright feel after dark. Plus, smooth white walls and glossy floor reflect light generously.

An ultramodern kitchen

Minimalism, kvartalstudio kvartalstudio Minimalist kitchen
Sleek lines, the classic combination of black and white and modular finishing make this modern kitchen ideal for cooking hearty meals. Cutting-edge appliances add glamour and convenience to the space, while the open layout allows diners to interact with the chef easily.

Classic yet modern decor

Minimalism, kvartalstudio kvartalstudio Minimalist living room
A look at the living space reveals how classic touches have been modernized for an attractive look here. Soft sheer drapes, neat white sofas, a very chic coffee table and an inbuilt fireplace make for a very inviting ambiance.

Beautiful contrast in the bedroom

Minimalism, kvartalstudio kvartalstudio Minimalist bedroom
The black and white bed linen steals the show in this modern bedroom with its rich contrast. The dark wooden panelling behind the bed contrasts the white walls elegantly as well.


A classy bathroom

Minimalism, kvartalstudio kvartalstudio Minimalist bathroom
The dark wooden wall cladding in this luxurious bathroom goes very well with the white sanitary wares and bold black door. A large mirror above the double sinks contributes to the spacious feel.

Unique staircase

Minimalism, kvartalstudio kvartalstudio Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Metal wires instead of traditional balustrades make this white concrete staircase stunning to look at. The LED lights embedded near every alternate step add to the modern feel.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


