7 Vastu Shastra tips for your kitchen

3D kitchen Designs, Pristine Kitchen Pristine Kitchen Modern kitchen
Kitchen is an important part of the home. It is a place where we cook for the general health and happiness for our family. Kitchen is the area where all kinds of energy prevail together. Any negative impact in these energies will affect the health and well being of the family. Direction, place, colour and flow of energy play an important role in determining how vastu compliant your kitchen is. In today’s ideabook we have brought for you 7 basic vastu tips for the kitchen.

Check this out, if necessary make changes in your kitchen and enjoy a healthy and blissful life with your family.

​1. Locating the kitchen

Fire rules the kitchen and element fire governs the South-east direction. So the kitchen should ideally be located in the South-east direction of the house. However, if the direction is unavailable then the second option is North-west part of the home. Unfortunately these are the only two directions that are vastu compliant. If necessary, make changes and alternation in your home to fit the kitchen in these two directions.

​2. The fire source in the kitchen

Once the direction is perfect, we need to assign a place to the cooking stove, the source of fire in the kitchen. Once again since it is the fire element, the direction for it should be South-east. The direction is important because according to vastu rules for kitchen , the cook should be facing towards east while cooking.

3. Fire and water, the crashing force of the nature

Keep the stove- the fire element and sink- the water source as far as possible and never next to each other in the kitchen. Since the South-east is for the stove, the sink should be in the North-east direction. This is because fire and water are opposite elements and their energy clashes.

4. Storage for a better look and health

Kitchen is the store house of utensils, foods, grains, etc. The materials we store in the kitchen show our prosperity and wealth. So the cabinets should be made in the southern and western walls of the kitchen. The northern and eastern walls should be avoided and best be left empty. Apart from this, it is very important to keep the kitchen neat and organized to attract prosperity and happiness.

​5. Electrical appliances

It is hard to imagine a day in modern kitchen without all the modern gadgets and amenities. Oven, refrigerator, mixer, microwave… all the electrical equipment should be placed in the south or south-east direction of the kitchen. Avoid the North-eastern direction. Also the refrigerator should be placed at least a foot away from the corner.

​6. Free flow of fresh energy

Kitchen without proper ventilation will be like a hot oven waiting to burst. Vastu shastra lays emphasis on a well ventilated kitchen so that there is a free flow of energies. Window is must in kitchens. Window should open in the east bringing in the fresh morning light into your kitchen. A small ventilator in the southern direction would be an added advantage. Exhaust should also be placed in the eastern wall.

​7. Appearance of the kitchen

The appearance of the kitchen matters and vastu understands its significance for the well being of the inhabitant. The first thing we see when we enter a space is its colour. Use vibrant colours for the kitchen. Green, yellow, red, chocolate, rose, mauve, orange or any other happy colour is fine. Avoid black or grey or in that case any dark and depressing colour. The second thing we notice is the floor beneath our feet. Kitchen floors made of marble and ceramic are shiny and easy to maintain. It is vastu compliant too.

For more ideas of Vastu for kitchen, visit this ideabook: 10 vastu ideas for your kitchen

Which of these kitchen vastu tips do you already follow? We are eager to know.


