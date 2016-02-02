Choosing the Perfect Sofa for a Small Living Room

Your living room is where you receive guests, unwind after a long day, maybe watch a movie or simply relax and leaf through a good book. It is that nook of the house where you “live”, in so many different ways! And the way you furnish it, speaks volumes about who you are and what you want to be. Picking the right sofa is one such crucial aspect, particularly if you have a small living room to work with.

There are countless styles, designs, shapes, sizes and colours available for sofas nowadays. But before you start shopping, it is important to understand which one will be ideal for your needs and preferences. When space is precious, any furniture you introduce should be smart, functional, aesthetically appealing and should not overwhelm the room.

So before buying a sofa, keep in mind these factors – how you want to use your living room, how many guests you might entertain at a time, what sofa colour and style will complement the look of your home’s interior, and of course your budget.