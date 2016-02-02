Get your garden ready for March

Planting new seeds in spring is a great way to start a spring garden. Make sure your patch gets a good share of sunlight, which is usually abundant in March. That would be essential for the seedlings. It is also good to start small by sowing seeds in small seed trays and tending for them indoors before replanting them outdoors after they grow, over a course of a week or ten days.

Some seeds can directly be planted in pots and do not need trays. Smaller seeds can be sprinkled while larger seeds are usually buried in the soil. When preparing the pot, care should be taken to mix the right amount of soil and planting mix. The soil should be moist enough but not soggy with water. The seedlings in the tray should also get sufficient light or else the plants will grow tall and leggy. The seeds planted in trays can be moved outdoors gradually and planted in pots or the ground depending on space available. It is also important to plant depending on the amount of sunlight or shade they require.

Bulbs can be planted directly in pots or on the ground. As with all the other kinds of plants, care should be taken not to make the soil soggy. Periodically all plants should be sprayed with liquid fertilizer or a plant mix to help in the healthy growth of plants. Be careful of mold since it is an indicator of excess water in plants. So watering should be suspended for a few days until the soil gets dry. The mold can also be scraped off, if needed.