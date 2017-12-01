Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 brilliant ideas for your new home

Natasha Kurien Natasha Kurien
Canvas Design - Pictures, Canvas Design Canvas Design Modern walls & floors
Loading admin actions …

A new home comes with promises of undying expectation, not to forget the excitement that brims from this newfound addition to the family. Before you take on the gargantuan task of designing the interiors, boy do we have a little bit of a house warming gift for you! This post covers all you need and more if you're looking to walk away from all things conventional. This one's on the house! 

1. Begin with lavender and contrasting white hues in the kitchen

Ideias de cozinhas, Ansidecor Ansidecor KitchenBench tops
Ansidecor

Ansidecor
Ansidecor
Ansidecor

2. Celebrate each day with a welcoming closet that houses all you need and more!

Full House Renovation with Crittall Extension, London, HollandGreen HollandGreen Modern dressing room
HollandGreen

Full House Renovation with Crittall Extension, London

HollandGreen
HollandGreen
HollandGreen

3. How about a dreamy back drop for the kids' room?

Фрагменты детских комнат в Баку, ILKIN GURBANOV Studio ILKIN GURBANOV Studio Modern nursery/kids room
ILKIN GURBANOV Studio

ILKIN GURBANOV Studio
ILKIN GURBANOV Studio
ILKIN GURBANOV Studio

4. Extra storage running along the ceiling for added safety, and not to forget added style

Casa m+l, Laura Marini Architetto Laura Marini Architetto Minimalist kitchen
Laura Marini Architetto

Laura Marini Architetto
Laura Marini Architetto
Laura Marini Architetto

5. A dreamy work space for those who dare to dream

homify Modern nursery/kids room
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. False ceilings to add a touch of elegance

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify


7. A grandeur bedroom that welcomes you into its throes

Villa Projelerimiz (3D), Öykü İç Mimarlık Öykü İç Mimarlık Modern style bedroom
Öykü İç Mimarlık

Öykü İç Mimarlık
Öykü İç Mimarlık
Öykü İç Mimarlık

8. Say it with a DIY asymmetrical bookshelf

LIbertà creativa, ARTEMATICA studio ARTEMATICA studio Modern living room
ARTEMATICA studio

ARTEMATICA studio
ARTEMATICA studio
ARTEMATICA studio

9. Wooden finishes for added finesse!

Casa Evans, A4estudio A4estudio Modern living room
A4estudio

A4estudio
A4estudio
A4estudio

10. Contemporary artwork in the bedroom for a more homely feel

homify Minimalist bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. An all white ensemble where space seldom goes in vain

Canlı sıva ile duvar dekorasyonu, ısı ve ses yalıtımı, Wöber Wöber Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Wöber

Wöber
Wöber
Wöber

12. An outgoing kitchen which opens up beautifully into the great outdoors

SAHİLEVLERİ VİLLA Ş.K. , Mimode Mimarlık/Architecture Mimode Mimarlık/Architecture Modern kitchen
Mimode Mimarlık/Architecture

Mimode Mimarlık/Architecture
Mimode Mimarlık/Architecture
Mimode Mimarlık/Architecture

13. An indoor tree house to fancy the little ones

KIDS TREEHOUSE BEDROOM BUNKBED in White Cuckooland Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
Cuckooland

KIDS TREEHOUSE BEDROOM BUNKBED in White

Cuckooland
Cuckooland
Cuckooland

14. One for the book lovers, to hop dream clouds perhaps?

INDUSTRIAL STYLE - Vintage Style, Rachele Biancalani Studio Rachele Biancalani Studio Rustic style living room
Rachele Biancalani Studio

Rachele Biancalani Studio
Rachele Biancalani Studio
Rachele Biancalani Studio

15. Contemporary art right in the dining

Canvas Design - Pictures, Canvas Design Canvas Design Modern walls & floors
Canvas Design

Canvas Design
Canvas Design
Canvas Design

One idea is seldom enough, let your imagination run wild with these wonderful ideas in your home

If you're looking for more, give these ideabooks a thorough read: 

1. Stunning ideas for a home office

2. A replication of the perfect home.

3. Home library ideas for the book lovers.

A modern Bangalore home full of rustic charm
This one's on the house!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks