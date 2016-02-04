A home full of style and sophistication!

Curves in the ceiling and lights placed in a semi-circular pattern match the overall straight lines of the countertop and working area dressed in dark colours. The light and dark shades are brought alive by the use of deep red for the counter cupboards. The impressive white cabinets attached to the wall definitely steal the show!

Aquiles Nicolas Kilaris are certainly trend-setting architects in Brazil with revolutionary design concepts translated to sumptuous reality in each of their home creations.