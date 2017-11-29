5 tips for a modern and functional kitchen (inspired by this Bangalore design)

A kitchen should have accessories to make it look stylish, but you don’t have to spend a lot of money to try to make it look sophisticated. Sometimes, even simple elements achieve the desired look while providing functionality. For example, a potted plant adds a lovely natural element, and you can make it more relevant by growing herbs that you use regularly in your recipes or an aromatic plant that helps to keep the area smelling fresh and well-ventilated. Alternatively, how about including a small slate or a black board for a fun element that you can use to write shopping lists or even an inspiring message?

