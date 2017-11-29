5 tips for a modern and functional kitchen (inspired by this Bangalore design)

In most cities, while buildings are growing taller, apartments are getting smaller. Additionally, with busy lifestyles, not everyone has the time to cook three meals a day or to sit down to eat at the table. Since many modern houses and apartments have an open plan in their social space, which includes the living room, dining and kitchen, when it comes to segmenting, the least area is usually allocated to the kitchen. Given this, how do you ensure that this important room has everything you need? In today’s ideabook, we show you an example of a small kitchen that is designed to include all the basics and more. And, it does so with panache. Join us as we take a tour.
Every kitchen should be designed so that there is sufficient light on the counters. This design makes the most of the natural light coming in through the large sliding windows. Artificial lighting can be installed under the shelves to provide illumination on the counters at night. The chimney has built-in lights that shine on the hob to flood it with brightness at any time of the day or night. The use of white on the counters enhances the luminosity of the area, as it is a colour that best reflects light.
When designing a kitchen in a small space, the L-shaped layout works well, as it allows you to squeeze in a lot even into the tiniest corner while simultaneously providing storage space along the sections of two walls. As you can see in this image, the layout has a mix of open and closed storage. The use of grey and white brings in the soothing ambiance that is typical of minimalist design for kitchens. However, splashes of yellow are introduced to break the monotony and infuse the area with a cheerful touch. Stylish, isn’t it?
Conventionally, most kitchens have the countertops running at the same height throughout the area, but when space is scarce, there’s nothing to stop you from getting creative. Notice how the counter steps down to create an interesting seating area in a corner for the chef to rest and read a book while watching a pot simmering on the hob? Similarly, the microwave is set at higher level, which makes it convenient to operate, besides providing an additional shelf on top of it for organizing things.
It helps to plan your kitchen meticulously so that you have an idea of the various things you need to store in it. In this kitchen, you can see that instead of having standard-sized cabinets, each drawer or cupboard is specifically sized to increase the functionality of the limited space. For example, if you look at the sliding drawers below the hob, you will notice that the first drawer, which is shallower than the others, is perfect for spoons, ladles and other cooking implements that the chef can access easily. The bottom drawer is taller so that it can accommodate pots and pans. Every inch of space has been used, including the area under the seat, from where a drawer slides out – ideal for stashing away utensils or appliances that aren’t used too often.
A kitchen should have accessories to make it look stylish, but you don’t have to spend a lot of money to try to make it look sophisticated. Sometimes, even simple elements achieve the desired look while providing functionality. For example, a potted plant adds a lovely natural element, and you can make it more relevant by growing herbs that you use regularly in your recipes or an aromatic plant that helps to keep the area smelling fresh and well-ventilated. Alternatively, how about including a small slate or a black board for a fun element that you can use to write shopping lists or even an inspiring message?
Did these tips inspire you to use innovative design for your small kitchen? Browse through more pictures of modern kitchens to find elements that you want to include in yours.