A sublime modern family home!

The Galaxy is vast and endles; the Earth is round, waves in the ocean are wavy and flow in curves; natural landscapes flow and curve and rivers meander. Aquiles Nicolas Kilaris, architects from Brazil draws inspiration from the flowing curves of Nature, transplanting them aesthetically into their architectural creations. Casa Refugio da Mata is one such residence that exemplifies their skills in the use of flowing curves blended with straight lines. The home stands out against the skyline with a unique yet pleasing aesthetic; it also blends with the surroundings, reiterating natural elements in man-made creations. It brings pride and joy and a deep sense of unity with the surroundings for the owner of this magnificent home.
The smooth flowing and curved façade of Casa Refugio da Mata is a musical symphony in brick, concrete and glass, creating a visual symmetry and harmony that appeals to the senses. Sweeping curves across the facade are the primary forms that one comes across, which are aesthetically matched with yellow ochre inlays in the walls and light brown gravel in the rounded paving at the entrance. The design of the facade is such that the eye dances to and fro. The motif extends into the interiors as can be seen on further exploration. Lets move right in…
Contrast can heighten the effect of elegant simplicity as this corner in the interior shows. White, tan and beige are the dominant shades well brought out by the spot lights attached to the ceiling being reflected against the mirror vitreous tiling and strengthened by the burgundy red colour on the wall on one side.
The study area, surprisingly, does not have the signature curved lines symbolic of the Aquiles design but, is very minimalist and functional with the use of white and black. The room springs to life with the use of a dusky red for the wall behind the vertical bookshelf.
An otherwise ordinary bathroom takes on an exotic air with this round wash basin contrasting against the straight, spare lines of the modern faucet. What makes the wash basin so distinctive is its flowing round base, all in white nicely set off by the use of green and crimson in the flower vase reflected onto the wall mirror. Washing your hands here is an exotic experience, just before you move on to the lavish dining area.
The living along with a dining space is a seamless fusion of colour slightly bisected by the flowing staircase with a curved metal railing leading you to the comfortable dining area. Brown wooden tones of the dining table and chairs contrast nicely against the vitreous tiles and the lighting from above creates a cosy atmosphere. Here again, curves make their presence felt in the floor as well. Live like a king and dine like a prince, is the order of the day in this magnificent space.
Aquiles Nicolas Kilaris blends various forms of nature, relying on the use of curvature to give a distinctive signature touch to their homes.