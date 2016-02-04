A sublime modern family home!

The living along with a dining space is a seamless fusion of colour slightly bisected by the flowing staircase with a curved metal railing leading you to the comfortable dining area. Brown wooden tones of the dining table and chairs contrast nicely against the vitreous tiles and the lighting from above creates a cosy atmosphere. Here again, curves make their presence felt in the floor as well. Live like a king and dine like a prince, is the order of the day in this magnificent space.

Aquiles Nicolas Kilaris blends various forms of nature, relying on the use of curvature to give a distinctive signature touch to their homes.