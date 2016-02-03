6 Great ways of optimising your triangular courtyard!

A dream house for most people includes not only a spacious house with luxurious interiors but also a beautifully landscaped courtyard. Courtyards can be categorised according to size and shape. Large courtyards are usually reserved for luxury villas while smaller bungalows feature compact courtyards. Courtyard shapes are usually dictated by the plot shape as square, long and narrow, short and wide or triangular. A beautiful courtyard is defined not by the shape and size of the courtyard but by the way it is designed. The ideal courtyard is balanced, proportionate to the house, and has a unified theme in terms of colours, materials and shapes.

A plot tapering off at one end gives you an asymmetrical or triangular area to play with. The first challenge of designing a triangular courtyard is to trick the eye into not seeing the space wider than it is and not narrow and asymmetrical. The second challenge of designing a triangular courtyard is to pull attention away from the edges and draw attention towards the centre. Space optimisation is also an important consideration to be kept in mind while designing a triangular courtyard.

The first step to designing a triangular courtyard is to survey or measure the area. Draw a scaled down version of the same on a sheet of paper and list out the elements you would like your courtyard to have. In most cases, the courtyard will have a few plants and trees already growing in the area. If you plan to include these in your design plan plot them on your drawing. Along with potted plants you could include a water feature such as a fountain or a pond, a pagoda, furniture, sculptures etc. With your plan and list ready it’s time to start designing.