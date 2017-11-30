Your browser is out-of-date.

16 interior design ideas that will make your hallway dazzle!

Asha Bogenfuerst Asha Bogenfuerst
HYDE PARK TOWER, BIBBEWADI, PUNE, Chaney Architects Chaney Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Hallways are not merely primary pathways between the rooms of a home. A lot more can be done if the interior design is well-planned. From stylish lighting to smart storage and decoration, you can get plenty of ideas, information and inspiration here to give your hallway a wow factor! More than just being a corridor that serves as a pathway to other places, the hallway is definitely worthy of your attention. 

There is a range of hallway decoration ideas for every budget here, so browse through these 16 beautifully decorated hallways and take note of the design scheme described in order to make your own hallway functional and flawless.

1. An elegantly decorated hallway dressed in shades of beige and furnished with comfy furniture to exude a welcoming atmosphere.

Main Foyer Area ni3design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Property,Furniture,Plant,Table,Picture frame,Interior design,Living room,Wood,Architecture,Decoration
Main Foyer Area

2. A natural design with a wooden bench matching the door, warm mood lights and a potted plant to invoke a peaceful soothing mood.

MA house | SANKAIDO, SANKAIDO | 株式会社 参會堂 SANKAIDO | 株式会社 参會堂 Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
3. A mellow colour scheme with a coffee table setting and dazzling pendant lamps hanging from the false ceiling to create a cosy corner.

SITOUT homify
SITOUT

4. If the hallway is quite small, use a mat with bright colors that pop on the floor to make it look bigger and better!

Interior design, Eternity Designers Eternity Designers Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Interior design

5. A small intricately designed mandir in the hallway for puja to bring good energy to the home and blessings to its residents.

Entrance Lobby homify Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Entrance Lobby

6. For family homes, adopt a design strategy like this, with functional furniture for storage to utilize the space to the fullest.

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Marble Green
7. Comfortably furnished with upholstery in calm hues of blues contrasted with darker shades and bright white surroundings to create a serene space.

Dr Rafique Mawani's Residence, M B M architects M B M architects Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Dr Rafique Mawani's Residence

8. A water feature against a stone wall backdrop illuminated by pendant lamps to give a sophisticated feel.

Dr Rafique Mawani's Residence, M B M architects M B M architects Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Building,Property,Plant,Window,Wood,House,Interior design,Floor,Living room,Shade
Dr Rafique Mawani's Residence

9. A grand sculpture of Buddha and a romantic white fountain against a marble background to give a royal feel to the entrance.

Residence at Lajpat Nagar Jalandhar (Bantu Sabhawal), SPACE RACE ARCHITECTS SPACE RACE ARCHITECTS Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Residence at Lajpat Nagar Jalandhar (Bantu Sabhawal)

10. For narrow hallways, an image galley along the wall, fake ceilings and longitudinal designs on the floor can create the illusion of a wider space.

Mr. Ramesh Residence at Neyveli Dwellion Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Property,Building,Decoration,Interior design,Lighting,Architecture,Flooring,Floor,Living room,Real estate
Mr. Ramesh Residence at Neyveli

For more ideas and inspiration, have a look at our article titled 'how to utilize a narrow hallway.'

11. If you have limited space, do not crowd the hallway with unnecessary furniture, instead use multi-functional furniture to ensure there is enough space for foot traffic.

Apartment with a Terrace , Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Apartment with a Terrace

Here are 8 ways to optimise hallway space for your further reference. 

12. Another brilliant example of how small hallways look better with minimal furniture and designs. Two corner chairs are enough to make a comfortable seating area.

Entrance Lobby Mind Studio Modern corridor, hallway & stairs lobby,chandellier
Entrance Lobby

13. A modern hallway is best depicted through neutral light colours, while white stone figurines and chandeliers give a touch of class and sense of distinction.

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
14. Book lovers can create a chic mini library with state of the art bookshelves and funky chairs to personalize the hallway according to their interests.

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Marble Green
You can refer to various designs for a home library to get inspired. 

15. If nothing from the above list works for you, try integrating a mini garden indoors.

The Stairs take you up to the 'Den' Navmiti Designs Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
The Stairs take you up to the 'Den'

Here are some indoor gardens you can browse through for inspiration. 

16. The swirly marbled stone wall and floor gets grounded with a focal wooden wall to give a surreal dreamy feeling to this space.

HYDE PARK TOWER, BIBBEWADI, PUNE Chaney Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
HYDE PARK TOWER, BIBBEWADI, PUNE

For more ideas like these, you can have a look at our article titled 'stunning hallway decoration ideas.'

9 pictures of kitchens to inspire you
Which hallway design do you like the best? Please share with us in the comments section below. 


