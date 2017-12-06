18 ideas for renovating the small patio with minimal investment

Remodeling the patio might have been on your mind since long, but you might not have done it for the expense involved in it. You might have been able to save some money over the fortnights, which you want to spend on a needed weekend trip with your family or friends. In such a situation, working on the patio definitely takes a backseat. At Homify, we have understood this. This is the reason that we will be providing some great but simple ideas so that you can start the work of remodeling your patio little by little without making great investments for the same.
Check out the ideas and you will see that you can make the changes gradually to the place. You can work on the project with time and create a wonderful looking patio:
· You have the liberty of choosing from one project or you can take ideas from different projects on the patios and implement them in your patio.
· Take the idea from the page and then mould them so that they adapt to the given space, budget and the materials that are readily available in the locality.
· Make plans well in advance, start comparing prices at different places and then buy things gradually as per your needs.
· There are many things which can be done on one’s own like installing a wooden deck, making a stone tile floor, building a rotisserie or pergola, planting plants etc. inspite of these, there are many elements that need to be integrated in a patio. And for this you might need the help of an expert. Paying for professional services might seem to be an investment, but it proves to be cost-effective at the same time.
Here are some designs and ideas to check out for:
1. Placing a tile floor is one of the most economical options available in the market. It is recommended to install a neutral tile stone for enhancing the style quotient of the place. If you want to save on the tiles, use some stone ‘fill’. This helps in making the place look modern and fabulous.
2. Cleaning the patio and organising it well makes the patio look really nice. Most of us use the patio as the storehouse, which is dumped with old unused things. Clear the clutter from the space. To add elegance to the place, try adding a green wall as well as concrete planters in the space.
3. Check out this patio design where a simple garden is created which does not require much maintenance or attention or even watering for that matter. Small shrubs and stones are used in the garden. Implement your creativity to make the garden look more beautiful. It will also be an anti-stress task for you.
4. Try installing a wooden deck in the patio. This will help in keeping the patio clean and tidy. The best thing about the wooden deck is that you can install the same on your own.
5. Concrete and wooden benches will look great in a patio. Cushions can be placed on these surfaces for comfortable seating arrangements.
6. Use of concrete in patio is simply a great option. Concrete is not very expensive and looks inexplicably neat and tidy. In designing and architecture, concrete is always a favourite item which is used commonly.
7. Creation of different spaces in the same area works well, like in a yard. There can be a garden, a small space for children to play and a barbecue area where friends can enjoy a party or get together.
8. Add zing to the little patio of your home by hanging flower pots, which look flirty but simple and provide a charming touch to the entire place.
9. Try and create a wild garden by the side of the patio. It is extremely cheap to get this done.
10. Do you want the pool ambience in the garden or patio? For that you will just need few deck chairs and umbrellas. Place them strategically and turn your patio/garden into your terrace.
11. Concentrate on the entrance to the patio. Wooden planks are used, which make the place look beautiful. The other element that adds charm to the space is the fountain!
12. In the front yard of the house, place small pots and plants in a manner so that they kind of form a path into the house. The entrance looks decorated with this simple but elegant setup.
13. Looking to do something different for the patio? Try painting the walls of the patio in some strong and vibrant shade. The total appearance of the patio gets a makeover instantly.
14. Try installing a fountain in unique design or a weeping wall!
15. Building a spit is a great idea! It is not necessary that the thing has to be sophisticated and expensive; there are many designs from which things can be copied. Try this and see the result. It is impressive!
16. Take a look at this patio design and décor. It is extremely simple but very beautiful. Creativity has been used in this design where various kinds of extremely economical materials are used for the designing. Some of them include brick, concrete, recycled wood etc. when these elements are combined in a proper manner, they can create magic in décor – just like this patio design.
17. This patio decor and design will need little investment, but the impact is simply great. Stone a wall and see how beautiful the patio looks.
18. Try making space for a small pool in the patio. It can change the way the place looks completely.