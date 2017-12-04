Your browser is out-of-date.

28 pictures of small modern and modular kitchens

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
UMA CASA COM PERSONALIDADE !!!, Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES Mediterranean style kitchen
Small kitchens are quite common in the majority of urban setups. In this book of ideas, professionals of Homify provide ideas for small kitchens brilliantly. These kitchens are not only modern in appearance, but are extremely functional at the same time. The main aim of designing such kitchens was that they would be suitable in homes where space constraint is an issue. Various kinds of colours like red, blue, white, cookies, etc have been used along with various kinds of surfaces like acrylic, wooden, marble, granite etc. The best thing is that all these designs which have been created are for varying tastes and preferences and budgets. Check these out:

1. Kitchen space with length of one and half meters – all things fit perfectly here

homify Modern kitchen
2. Linear kitchen setup with mosaic settings on the walls

Apartamento pequeno, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Modern kitchen
3. Compact kitchen with blue shades in places

Apartamento compacto , Concept Engenharia + Design Concept Engenharia + Design Modern kitchen Glass Blue
4. Breaking monotony and scheme in squared designs and striking colours

Morumbi, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern kitchen
5. The minimalist looking kitchen design

Cobertura Moema, Concept Engenharia + Design Concept Engenharia + Design Modern kitchen Quartz Beige
6. Using the storage space in the most effective manner

Cobertura Moema, Concept Engenharia + Design Concept Engenharia + Design Modern balcony, veranda & terrace MDF Black
7. Use of bright orange colour in the kitchen for adding vibrancy

Cozinha, Maceió Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Classic style kitchen
8. Combination of different materials and suitable designs and colours in the kitchen space

Cozinha, Barra de São Miguel Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Classic style kitchen
9. Work area integrated to the kitchen with the breakfast bar

Cozinha, Barra de São Miguel Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Classic style kitchen
10. Amalgamation of the conventional with the modern

homify Rustic style kitchen
11. Long kitchen with abundant storage space

casa dei colori, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Eclectic style kitchen
12. Use of wood for elegance and cosiness

homify Classic style kitchen
13. A small dining room within the kitchen space

Home Staging vivienda Pirineo, Noelia Villalba Interiorista Noelia Villalba Interiorista Country style kitchen
14. Scandinavian combination of wood, white colour and semi matt glass

Piso en Sarrià, dom arquitectura dom arquitectura Minimalist kitchen
15. The evergreen combination of black and white

Reforma integral en calle Rosselló de Barcelona, Grupo Inventia Grupo Inventia Mediterranean style kitchen Wood-Plastic Composite White
16. U-shaped kitchen in a small space

Apartamento DT, Amanda Carvalho - arquitetura e interiores Amanda Carvalho - arquitetura e interiores Modern kitchen
17. Kitchen with bar, which acts as space separator

VÃO DESIGN, MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores Modern kitchen
18. The kitchen island with the installed stove on it

UMA CASA COM PERSONALIDADE !!!, Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES Mediterranean style kitchen
19. The combination of green and gray – looks different

Equilibrio de cores , Bethina Wulff Bethina Wulff Modern kitchen
20. Kitchen with perfect illumination

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales

21. The simple looking practical kitchen

homify Modern kitchen
22. Vibrant red colour with a mini cafe!

Dentro e Fora, Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura Modern kitchen
23. Excellent open storage space with patterned wall above the counter

Depa // Studio , DOSA STUDIO DOSA STUDIO Modern kitchen Wood White
24. The stone covered kitchen bar

Reforma de apartamento en el Barrio Estadio, ALSE Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño ALSE Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño Modern kitchen
25. The concrete effect

Increíbles Propuestas de Cocinas, Nomada Design Studio Nomada Design Studio Mediterranean style kitchen
26. The custom made kitchen

Casa Pedrregal , Visual Concept / Arquitectura y diseño Visual Concept / Arquitectura y diseño Modern kitchen
27. Installing traditional and colourful tiles

homify Colonial style kitchen Tiles Multicolored
28. Extremely modern looking and elegant kitchen

Rationalism in Japanese​, Yurii Hrytsenko Yurii Hrytsenko Asian style kitchen
