An 8000sqft apartment that will give you stunning home decor ideas

Who doesn’t want to live in a house that is designed and adorned like a fairytale? Hence, today’s home tour by the interior designers and decorators at DESIGNER DE INTERIORES E PAISAGISTA IARA KÍLARIS brings you a lavish and very spacious apartment that will give you countless decor and design ideas. Stylish lighting, smart space planning, unique decor and attention to details have done wonders for this property. It is beautiful, practical and very cosy. To know more, do take a look at the below pictures.