Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

An 8000sqft apartment that will give you stunning home decor ideas

Justwords Justwords
Apartamento Jundiaí, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Wood Brown
Loading admin actions …

Who doesn’t want to live in a house that is designed and adorned like a fairytale? Hence, today’s home tour by the interior designers and decorators at DESIGNER DE INTERIORES E PAISAGISTA IARA KÍLARIS brings you a lavish and very spacious apartment that will give you countless decor and design ideas. Stylish lighting, smart space planning, unique decor and attention to details have done wonders for this property. It is beautiful, practical and very cosy. To know more, do take a look at the below pictures.

Merging spaces with style

Apartamento Jundiaí, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern living room Beige
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

We love how the living and dining spaces have been integrated for an open, bright and airy look in this apartment. Both zones receive tons of sunlight from the balcony, and the mirrored wall to the right makes the interior appear more spacious than it is.

Cosy living enhanced by stylish ceiling lighting

Apartamento Jundiaí, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern living room Beige
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Ample natural lighting, soft creamy hues, beautifully finished walls, elegant sofas, a plush rug and stunning LED lighting on the false ceiling make this modern living space very inviting.

TV unit in classy wood

Apartamento Jundiaí, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern living room Beige
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

The living space is dominated by neutrals for a soothing ambiance, while the wooden TV unit lends warm contrast.

Beautiful details

Apartamento Jundiaí, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern living room Beige
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Glossy sliding doors separate the compact yet stylish home office from the living space for quiet and peace. The wall to your left deserves special mention too as it is textured and enhanced by LED strips.

Compact yet trendy home office

Apartamento Jundiaí, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern study/office White
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Fashionable white pieces balance the warmth of the wooden wall beautifully in this small home office. The lavish use of mirrors makes the office appear more spacious than it actually is.

A beautiful bathroom in stone and marble

Apartamento Jundiaí, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern bathroom Beige
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

The classy bathroom here is rendered in stone and marble for a luxurious look. The large circular mirror and the wavy counter add to the charm.


Ultramodern dining

Apartamento Jundiaí, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Wood Brown
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

The cutting-edge dining space boasts of a uniquely curved wooden table and sleek, trendy chairs. It overlooks the city in style and receives oodles of natural light. The copper pendant lamps are fashionable additions for evenings.

A dining table that wows

Apartamento Jundiaí, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Beige
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

With its smoothly curving contour, the wooden dining table makes a design statement like none other. It complements the beautiful barbeque counter in the background as well.

Unique stone counter with creative lighting

Apartamento Jundiaí, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Silver/Gold Amber/Gold
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

The counter in the barbeque area is made of American stone and stylishly lit from inside for a stunning look. The minimalist white chairs and pretty copper lamps further enhance its beauty.

Luxurious golden touch

Apartamento Jundiaí, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Amber/Gold
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Golden glass inserts make the backsplash of the barbeque gorgeous and unique. These inserts contrast the smooth black countertops and dark brown cabinets as well.

Smart planning in the kitchen

Apartamento Jundiaí, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern kitchen Silver/Gold Grey
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

This modular kitchen is like a corridor with smart cabinets and inbuilt appliances on either side. Rendered in soft neutrals, the space looks bright and inviting, thanks to the ceiling lights and under-cabinet LED strips.

Beauty of glass inserts

Apartamento Jundiaí, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern kitchen
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Silvery glass inserts line the backsplash of the kitchen for a jazzy and elegant look. The sleek embedded lights under the cabinets add an extra hint of glamour.

Classy bathroom with marble floor

Apartamento Jundiaí, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern bathroom Marble Beige
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Lined elegantly with marble, this simple bathroom is very refreshing and impressive. The double sinks and the WC are very fashionable too.

Graceful master bedroom

Apartamento Jundiaí, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern style bedroom Beige
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Soft white and creamy hues dominate this ultramodern bedroom for a soothing and peaceful look. The bedside lamps in crystal look glamorous, while the panel behind the bed wows with stylishly embedded lights.

Elegant in neutral

Apartamento Jundiaí, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern style bedroom Beige
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Gentle shades of white, cream and beige make this bedroom very appealing and comfortable. The LED lighting on the ceiling is subdued and boosts the romantic mood here.

Creative bedroom

Apartamento Jundiaí, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern style bedroom Wood Brown
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

With a slatted creation in wood over the bed, the gorgeous wallpaper depicting the city skyline, and a closet with mirrored doors, this creative bedroom looks intensely welcoming. Soft colours ensure comfort.

Unusual wooden panelling

Apartamento Jundiaí, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern style bedroom Wood Brown
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

The slatted wall panelling that extends across the ceiling over the bed looks unique and cosy. The lights under the bed make for a magical effect.

A stunning room

Apartamento Jundiaí, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern style bedroom Black
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

A gorgeously textured grey wall panelling make this bedroom a must see. The mirrored niches behind the bed and the vibrant cushions complete the fashionable look here.

Vibrant room for kids

Apartamento Jundiaí, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern nursery/kids room Blue
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

A jazzy blue LED panel joins hands with bold red and blue furniture as well as stylish yellow lighting on the false ceiling for a colourful and lively look here.

Funky decor

Apartamento Jundiaí, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern nursery/kids room Blue
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Playful wallpaper, a mirrored closet, a unique false ceiling and cosy blue and orange bedding make the kid’s room interesting and cheerful.     

Here is another story you can read –A dream home designed by architects in Mumbai

18 ideas for renovating the small patio with minimal investment
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks