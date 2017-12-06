An 8000sqft apartment that will give you stunning home decor ideas

Who doesn’t want to live in a house that is designed and adorned like a fairytale? Hence, today’s home tour by the interior designers and decorators at DESIGNER DE INTERIORES E PAISAGISTA IARA KÍLARIS brings you a lavish and very spacious apartment that will give you countless decor and design ideas. Stylish lighting, smart space planning, unique decor and attention to details have done wonders for this property. It is beautiful, practical and very cosy. To know more, do take a look at the below pictures.
We love how the living and dining spaces have been integrated for an open, bright and airy look in this apartment. Both zones receive tons of sunlight from the balcony, and the mirrored wall to the right makes the interior appear more spacious than it is.
Ample natural lighting, soft creamy hues, beautifully finished walls, elegant sofas, a plush rug and stunning LED lighting on the false ceiling make this modern living space very inviting.
The living space is dominated by neutrals for a soothing ambiance, while the wooden TV unit lends warm contrast.
Glossy sliding doors separate the compact yet stylish home office from the living space for quiet and peace. The wall to your left deserves special mention too as it is textured and enhanced by LED strips.
Fashionable white pieces balance the warmth of the wooden wall beautifully in this small home office. The lavish use of mirrors makes the office appear more spacious than it actually is.
The classy bathroom here is rendered in stone and marble for a luxurious look. The large circular mirror and the wavy counter add to the charm.
The cutting-edge dining space boasts of a uniquely curved wooden table and sleek, trendy chairs. It overlooks the city in style and receives oodles of natural light. The copper pendant lamps are fashionable additions for evenings.
With its smoothly curving contour, the wooden dining table makes a design statement like none other. It complements the beautiful barbeque counter in the background as well.
The counter in the barbeque area is made of American stone and stylishly lit from inside for a stunning look. The minimalist white chairs and pretty copper lamps further enhance its beauty.
Golden glass inserts make the backsplash of the barbeque gorgeous and unique. These inserts contrast the smooth black countertops and dark brown cabinets as well.
This modular kitchen is like a corridor with smart cabinets and inbuilt appliances on either side. Rendered in soft neutrals, the space looks bright and inviting, thanks to the ceiling lights and under-cabinet LED strips.
Silvery glass inserts line the backsplash of the kitchen for a jazzy and elegant look. The sleek embedded lights under the cabinets add an extra hint of glamour.
Lined elegantly with marble, this simple bathroom is very refreshing and impressive. The double sinks and the WC are very fashionable too.
Soft white and creamy hues dominate this ultramodern bedroom for a soothing and peaceful look. The bedside lamps in crystal look glamorous, while the panel behind the bed wows with stylishly embedded lights.
Gentle shades of white, cream and beige make this bedroom very appealing and comfortable. The LED lighting on the ceiling is subdued and boosts the romantic mood here.
With a slatted creation in wood over the bed, the gorgeous wallpaper depicting the city skyline, and a closet with mirrored doors, this creative bedroom looks intensely welcoming. Soft colours ensure comfort.
The slatted wall panelling that extends across the ceiling over the bed looks unique and cosy. The lights under the bed make for a magical effect.
A gorgeously textured grey wall panelling make this bedroom a must see. The mirrored niches behind the bed and the vibrant cushions complete the fashionable look here.
A jazzy blue LED panel joins hands with bold red and blue furniture as well as stylish yellow lighting on the false ceiling for a colourful and lively look here.
Playful wallpaper, a mirrored closet, a unique false ceiling and cosy blue and orange bedding make the kid’s room interesting and cheerful.
