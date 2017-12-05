Your browser is out-of-date.

A vibrant and trendy Pune home designed in Rs. 15 lakhs

Justwords Justwords
Amanora Park town, AreaPlanz Design AreaPlanz Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
For those who love leading a cheerful and inspired lifestyle, this home tour will come as a godsend. Right from the entrance to the living space to the kitchen to the balcony, this apartment is a celebration of colours and creative ideas. Unique wall decor, trendy furniture, vivid hues, smart use of space and pretty lights are the chief highlights of this abode. Read on to know more about this wonderful and cost-effective creation by the interior designers and decorators at Area Planz Design.

Bold and modular kitchen

Amanora Park town, AreaPlanz Design AreaPlanz Design Built-in kitchens
AreaPlanz Design

Amanora Park town

AreaPlanz Design
AreaPlanz Design
AreaPlanz Design

Glossy red surfaces lend oodles of life and spice to this spacious modular kitchen. There is ample room for storing everything and modern appliances and stylish lighting make cooking an enjoyable experience.

Plush living

Amanora Park town, AreaPlanz Design AreaPlanz Design Modern living room
AreaPlanz Design

Amanora Park town

AreaPlanz Design
AreaPlanz Design
AreaPlanz Design

A rich velvety blue sofa makes seating cosy and elegant in the stylish living space. The coffee table is trendy as well.

Vibrant touches

Amanora Park town, AreaPlanz Design AreaPlanz Design Modern living room
AreaPlanz Design

Amanora Park town

AreaPlanz Design
AreaPlanz Design
AreaPlanz Design

The living space comes to life with the help of a multicoloured carpet and a bold red TV unit. Naturally, the overall look is cheerful and fun.

Trendy dining room

Amanora Park town, AreaPlanz Design AreaPlanz Design Modern dining room
AreaPlanz Design

Amanora Park town

AreaPlanz Design
AreaPlanz Design
AreaPlanz Design

Trendy chairs surrounding a large table make this stylish dining room comfy and inviting. The side cabinet looks bold in black and red and holds miniature figurines for visual interest.

Eye-catching wall

Amanora Park town, AreaPlanz Design AreaPlanz Design Modern dining room
AreaPlanz Design

Amanora Park town

AreaPlanz Design
AreaPlanz Design
AreaPlanz Design

Circular mirrors arranged in a stylish manner make the wall separating the dining and kitchen stunning! The separation is such that the diners and the chef enjoy their own privacy without hampering the openness of the home.

Opening up

Amanora Park town, AreaPlanz Design AreaPlanz Design Built-in kitchens
AreaPlanz Design

Amanora Park town

AreaPlanz Design
AreaPlanz Design
AreaPlanz Design

We love how the kitchen opens up to fresh air with the help of sliding glass doors that keep the balcony separate. This not only allows the chef to enjoy outdoor views, but also keeps bad kitchen odours at bay.


Smart corner

Amanora Park town, AreaPlanz Design AreaPlanz Design Modern study/office
AreaPlanz Design

Amanora Park town

AreaPlanz Design
AreaPlanz Design
AreaPlanz Design

Take a cue from how this corner has been smartly utilised to fit in a deep burgundy study unit with a revolving chair.

Hot pink surprise

Amanora Park town, AreaPlanz Design AreaPlanz Design Girls Bedroom
AreaPlanz Design

Amanora Park town

AreaPlanz Design
AreaPlanz Design
AreaPlanz Design

Glossy and hot pink surfaces rule the daughter’s bedroom for a feminine and lively vibe.

Love for colours

Amanora Park town, AreaPlanz Design AreaPlanz Design Girls Bedroom
AreaPlanz Design

Amanora Park town

AreaPlanz Design
AreaPlanz Design
AreaPlanz Design

Pink and purple make the closet of the daughter’s bedroom pretty as well as functional.

Perfect spot for relaxing

Amanora Park town, AreaPlanz Design AreaPlanz Design Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
AreaPlanz Design

Amanora Park town

AreaPlanz Design
AreaPlanz Design
AreaPlanz Design

With green faux grass floor covering and string lights, the long balcony looks ideal for relaxing and breathing in fresh air. A couple of fashionable chairs and a traditional swing offer ample entertainment.

Funky entrance

Amanora Park town, AreaPlanz Design AreaPlanz Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
AreaPlanz Design

Amanora Park town

AreaPlanz Design
AreaPlanz Design
AreaPlanz Design

Circular mirrors on the wall, a bright red and cream shoe cabinet and a bright blue L-shaped bench make the entryway a vibrant surprise for everyone. A few beautiful vases and soft lighting add to the drama.

Eclectic balcony decor

Amanora Park town, AreaPlanz Design AreaPlanz Design Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
AreaPlanz Design

Amanora Park town

AreaPlanz Design
AreaPlanz Design
AreaPlanz Design

A terracotta chandelier, earthen pots with lush greens, and geometrically inspired wall decor make the balcony a very eclectic and charming space. The white cabinet is ideal for storing many things which are not regularly used.

Here is another story you can read –A fabulously renovated 2 bedroom apartment

10 ideas to fix your garden with less than 3000 INR
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


