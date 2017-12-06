A spacious and stunning home in Pune

To live life king size, you need some creative and modern ideas and a substantial budget. And this is what inspired the owners of this Pune villa to approach the interior designers and decorators at Racheta Interiors Pvt. Ltd. to furnish and deck their home. This very contemporary villa comes with a beautiful pool and spacious, elegant and bright interiors. Designed by Rajiv Saini and associates and executed by Racheta Interiors, lavish use of wood and neutral hues set the right backdrop for the trendy furniture and unique decor to shine. Large windows bring in tons of sunlight, while the dining area is double-heighted and very airy.
Grey stone-clad walls and neat windows make the facade of this lofty villa very charming and elegant. Sleek lines and a double-height wooden entrance add to the unique appeal of the property.
A large and serene pool along with a wooden gazebo for relaxing and eating make the outdoor of this villa very inviting. Lush greenery makes sure your view is always energizing and cheerful.
With ample influx of natural light, the spacious living area looks very happy and beautiful. An abstract wall art, a few quirky lamps and fashionable furniture make this space ideal for relaxing and chatting with loved ones. The bright green chairs on the right add liveliness here.
Generous amounts of wooden cladding and a chic long table make the dining area very cosy and warm. Soft and sheer drapes, an earthy-hued rug and stylish wooden chairs add to the luxurious comfort here.
From here, you can appreciate the double height of the living area and the huge window that brings in sunlight with generosity. The floor to ceiling drapes and the earthy hues all around make the interiors look warm and soothing.
This unique bedroom boasts of a natural wooden platform for the bed and a wonderfully abstract painting. The wall behind the bed is panelled in grey and wood and features minimalistic shelves for arranging books, while the cushions add colour and life.
Blues, greys and wooden tones make the ambiance of this bedroom very peaceful and inviting. The study area looks very trendy and the use of plush textiles promises oodles of comfort. Ample natural light floods the space for a bright and optimistic vibe.
